Here’s Where To Buy RX Retinoids Online Without a Trip To the Derm

Next time you’re in the company of a dermatologist, pose the ubiquitous desert island question, “if you had to pick one skincare ingredient that actually works, what would it be?” It’s likely that a lot of them would tell you retinoids. Retinoids (including retinol) are one of the most researched-backed tried-and-true actives that derms and estheticians swear by for a slew of different reasons. While there are plenty of mild, over-the-counter retinol products on the market, if you’re looking for answers on how to get Retin-A (tretinoin) online, we’ve got the answers.

Tretinoin (brand names include Retin-A, Retin-A Micro, and Renova) have an unparalleled history of proven efficacy and are backed by ample clinical research. Tretinoin first came about in the ’70s, and while it was originally formulated to treat acne, patients and dermatologists quickly noticed that the RX formula offered a laundry list of off-label skin-enhancing “side effects,” including softening fine lines, reducing texture, fading spots from sun damage, and shrinking the look of enlarged pores.

“Retinoid” is the all-encompassing umbrella comprised of different types of chemical compounds derived from vitamin A, and each variation provides different strength levels, including retinol, retinaldehyde, and of course tretinoin, to name a select few. However, prescription-strength Tretinoin typically delivers the quickest results, but it does require a prescription from a physician or dermatologist.

Whether you’re looking to bypass a costly trip to the dermatologist or don’t currently have health insurance that covers dermatology, there is actually a slew of different online (and, yes, completely legal and legit) services that allow you to be assessed by a remote derm online to obtain a script for tretinoin and other prescription skincare products. Yes, you can buy Rx-skincare on second-hand websites, but for the love of god, please don’t resort to this “method” when you can get legit prescriptions from licensed health care providers. Scroll through below to check out our favorite online derms to try for yourself.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Hers

Not only does this online health care service allow you to get prescription medications and birth control online, but it also offers RX-only skincare treatments for acne and anti-aging. For first-time customers, you can get Tretinoin delivered right to your door for just $10 a month — and trust me, that’s a solid deal.

Nurx

Another online health care service that offers RX meds and testing kits without an IRL appointment, Nurx also offers a huge range of prescription-only skincare products for “dermatology at your doorstep,” including Tretinoin, topical antibiotics, and spironolactone. Nurx also works with select insurance companies, but you can also pay out-of-pocket too.

Agency

This online dermatology service gives you the full experience of an in-office appointment without the commute or costly co-pays. Agency allows you to get a comprehensive skin evaluation with a licensed healthcare provider (you upload a series of images) and your provider will suggest a customized formula tailored to suit your individual skincare needs and goals.

Dermatica

Dermatica offers prescription-strength skincare formulations based on your personal skincare concerns and offers online assessments from the comfort of your own home. Their hero ingredient, Tretinoin, is offered in a variety of strengths, from 0.025% – 0.1 percent, which can be adjusted at any time.