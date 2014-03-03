Fake It Until You Make It: The Perfect Bun

Through all of our handy beauty products, we enhance and improve upon our features that we were born with, and play up the ones that we wish had a bit more prominence. So that saying “fake it until you make it” can really ring true in the beauty world – if you want fuller lips, make them; bolder brows, create them; and a contoured jawline, contour it! In this column we’ll teach you the tips and tricks to tweaking your features and “faking it” until you “make it.”

A sleek bun is a sophisticated look. Once you see someone with a Pinterest-worthy sock bun, all you want is to recreate the look on yourself, but unless you have long, thick hair, it takes a bit of effort. Thin hair, flyaways and hair staying in one place can get in the way of the perfect style. If you’re looking for how to get the perfect bun, we’ve got a few must-see tricks for you below. Once you follow these, you’ll be snapping enough selfies to fill up an Instagram feed.

Hairspray: Hairspray is a girl’s best friend, especially when it comes to getting the right bun. To perfect your style, spray a bit of hairspray onto a toothbrush and gently “brush” back any flyaways you may have. This way, you’ll get a gentle, yet firm hold on those tiny hairs that never behave.

The Bun Donut: This is a great tool for getting your bun just right if you decide to use one. It holds your hair in place and and it gives your bun a thicker look. Choose a bun donut in your hair color. Pull your hair into a ponytail and secure with an elastic. Then, put the bun donut around the lengths of your hair and roll it downward onto the base of the ponytail. Secure it with bobby pins and cover up any part of the donut that may be exposed. The best part about the bun donut? It completely tricks people into thinking you have this gorgeous thick hair that can make a huge bun.



Mousse: For an extra dose of volume, apply mousse to your damp hair and rough dry with your blow dryer. Once you put your hair into a ponytail, you can tease it a bit for added volume, but either way, the extra texture will help to make your bun look larger, especially if you choose to not use a sock bun.

Image via Imaxtree