Watch: How to Get the Just-Kissed Lipstick Look

The bold lip look has been around for as long as we can remember, but now we’re stepping it up a bit and getting a tad more creative. This past fashion week we saw the look take on a “wine-stained” or “just-kissed” effect on the runway, leaving just a stain in the center of the mouth but the outer corners bare.

The goal of this look is to always apply more pigment in the middle so that your lips actually look a bit more full and lush toward the center — who wouldn’t want that? Watch the video above for my tips on how to easily replicate the runway look.