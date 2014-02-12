StyleCaster
Easy Tricks to Get the ‘Just Flushed’ Look for Valentine’s Day

by
A red lip always looks great, but not every girl is into wearing such a bold makeup look — especially on a date. So when it comes to Valentine’s Day, if you want to go a bit more subtle on the makeup to leave the focus on your hair (or your dress), giving yourself the “just flushed” look is an excellent way to go.

Getting the look just right can be a little tricky. No one wants to look like they actually tried to put blush on, but it needs to be applied just right so that it looks like you just spent an hour outside in freezing weather. For help nailing the look, we went to Achelle Dunaway, makeup artist and Creative Director at e.l.f. Cosmetics. Above are Achelle’s tips for getting the flushed look just right!

Photography: Rolando Robinson
Makeup: Achelle Dunaway, e.l.f. Cosmetics
Model: Sarah Barnes

Trying to get that "just flushed" look? Follow these simple steps! 

Step 1: Using the e.l.f. HD Blush in Superstar, apply along the apples of your cheeks. Find exactly where your apples are by smiling. Achelle used a stipple blush for an easy blending motion. The trick here is to remember that less is more — you can always build on more blush. Your cheek has two layers or hair, so the blush will blend in and continue to build up. 

Step 2: For a more natural skin tone (because we don't naturally blush in one hue), set the blush with a powder blush, which will help bring out the cream color. Achelle used e.l.f. Bronzing Powder in St. Lucia with the Contouring Brush, but if you feel like these lines are too harsh you can go back over them with a fluffy brush to soften the look. 

There's nothing more feminine than a pretty, flushed face! 

