Easy Tricks to Get the ‘Just Flushed’ Look for Valentine’s Day

A red lip always looks great, but not every girl is into wearing such a bold makeup look — especially on a date. So when it comes to Valentine’s Day, if you want to go a bit more subtle on the makeup to leave the focus on your hair (or your dress), giving yourself the “just flushed” look is an excellent way to go.

Getting the look just right can be a little tricky. No one wants to look like they actually tried to put blush on, but it needs to be applied just right so that it looks like you just spent an hour outside in freezing weather. For help nailing the look, we went to Achelle Dunaway, makeup artist and Creative Director at e.l.f. Cosmetics. Above are Achelle’s tips for getting the flushed look just right!

Photography: Rolando Robinson

Makeup: Achelle Dunaway, e.l.f. Cosmetics

Model: Sarah Barnes

