WATCH: How to Get the Colored Hair Trend

As we transition from spring to summer, one of our first instincts – aside from wanting to add a faux glow to our skin – is to adjust our hair color to fit the warmer months. As with any season, we tend to look to the latest runway and celebrity color trends before deciding what shade (or shades!) to choose for ourselves.

This season, one of the most eye-catching trends has been an out-of-the-box, wildly original approach to color — whether it’s subtle rose gold highlights or an unconventional, dusty green base color.

On the set of our latest editorial shoot, “Coloring Outside of the Lines,” colorist Zoe Wiepert of Bumble and Bumble salon showed us how anyone can get the colored hair trend — from a dusty rose color to a rainbow of pink and green hues.

In this video, she demonstrates how she dyed the spectacular wigs used in the photo shoot, and also explains why she thinks the colored hair trend not only unique, but also here to stay. She even shows how you can learn to get the colored hair trend yourself!

