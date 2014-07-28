Whether You Want Natural or Bold Brows, Here’s How to Get Them

Whether you have the thickest brows in the world or the thinnest, filling them in with a little or a lot of product is beneficial to everyone. Eyebrows are so important because they frame our face, and can ultimately change up our whole look. If you’re ever looking tired, throwing a little product in your brows is one of the best, and easiest ways to wake your face up. Some of us want subtle, natural-looking brows, while others can’t get enough of the bold brow trend. No matter which look you’re aiming for, we’re here to help you achieve it.

Natural brows: Our best advice to achieve natural brows is to use a light hand. When creating natural brows, we’re just emphasizing what we’ve already got, not completely re-modeling it. Powder products are perfect for creating a natural brow because they’re soft enough to not look harsh, but still pigmented enough to get the job done. Our favorite brow product for creating a natural look has to be Urban Decay’s Brow Box. Fully equipped with two different shades of brow powder, wax, two brushes, and a tweezer, what else could our eyebrows need? Use the tweezers to clean up any stray hairs, mix the two colors together to create your perfect shade, apply with the brush, and set everything into place with the wax. Remember to use light strokes and focus on following your natural arch and filling in any sparse areas.

Bold brows: We can’t deny that bold brows are in, and while all of us may not be blessed with thick brows, with a little work we can definitely achieve them. Although we don’t want our eyebrows looking completely fake, the best way to get bold brows is to create them ourselves. This means we need to enhance our look and give ourselves what we’re missing. Our must-have product for creating bold brows is without a doubt Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Pomade. Its creamy, smudge-free, waterproof formula performs as an all-in-one brow product as it glides on skin and creates clean, defined brows. Use an angled brush to evenly distribute the product among hairs, and slightly overdraw your natural brow where needed. Afterwards use a concealer to sharpen out the edges, and you’ll be left with the sharpest, and boldest, brow ever.