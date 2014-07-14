Fake It Until You Make It: Smooth Lips

Through all of our handy beauty products, we enhance and improve upon our features that we were born with, and play up the ones that we wish had a bit more prominence. So that saying “fake it until you make it” can really ring true in the beauty world – if you want fuller lips, make them; bolder brows, create them; and a contoured jawline, contour it! In this column we’ll teach you the tips and tricks to tweaking your features and “faking it” until you “make it.”

We all want luscious lips, but let’s be real: our pouts are super sensitive, and sometimes things don’t always go as planned. Dry and cracked lips are not the best base for any lip color to be applied on, as the color can actually accentuate our damaged goods. Although it’s important to take care of our lips for the long run, on the days when we wake up to find a chapped catastrophe, there are quick fixes that are sure to restore your lips to a smooth state in no time.

Grab an exfoliant and get scrubbing: Most importantly, we need to get rid of that layer of dead skin. If you have a lip scrub, use it! If not, don’t worry, a DIY lip scrub takes less than to minutes to make. Sugar, honey, and extra virgin olive oil is all you’ll need. Mix a small amount of the three ingredients together and apply to your lips. You can even use a toothbrush to work it in, almost like a loofah for your lips. Rinse off with warm water and pat dry.

Keep them hydrated: After exfoliating away the dead skin, you now have a new layer of fresh skin. It’s important to keep your lips moisturized so they don’t go back to the same dry, cracked state. While lip balms are great to use on an every day basis, when we need a little extra boost, Vaseline is our go to for extra protection and hydration.

Opt for a moisture-rich formula: Some lipsticks or stains can be drying, so when you want a bit of color but you’re working towards recovering dry lips, a moisture-rich formula can make all the difference. Whether it’s a gloss, a creamy lipstick or a lip butter, go for hydrating over matte.