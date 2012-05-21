1 Look 3 Ways: Get Silky Smooth Strands For Straight Hair

No matter what the weather, getting rid of the kinks and frizz in your hair is often a top priority as you prep for the day. If you crave that silky smooth style, getting your routine down to an exact science is a must — we all want to be able to hop out of bed, shower and be out the door in no time at all.

We teamed up with Herbal Essences and hairstylist Wesley O’Meara to walk us through the steps of getting the silkiest and smoothest strands possible. Above he shows us what products to use and the steps to take if you have naturally straight hair, but need to smooth it out just a bit.

If you have curly hair or thick hair, check back later this week for how to get silky smooth locks for your hair type!

For more information about our relationship with Herbal Essences click here cmp.ly/3.

Hairstylist: Wesley O’Meara, The Wall Group

Makeup Artist: Christina Natale

Model: Natalia Alexandra, Q Management Inc

Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab