StyleCaster
Share

1 Look 3 Ways: Get Silky Smooth Strands For Straight Hair

What's hot
StyleCaster

1 Look 3 Ways: Get Silky Smooth Strands For Straight Hair

Rachel Adler
by
1 Look 3 Ways: Get Silky Smooth Strands For Straight Hair
8 Start slideshow

No matter what the weather, getting rid of the kinks and frizz in your hair is often a top priority as you prep for the day. If you crave that silky smooth style, getting your routine down to an exact science is a must — we all want to be able to hop out of bed, shower and be out the door in no time at all.

We teamed up with Herbal Essences and hairstylist Wesley O’Meara to walk us through the steps of getting the silkiest and smoothest strands possible. Above he shows us what products to use and the steps to take if you have naturally straight hair, but need to smooth it out just a bit.

If you have curly hair or thick hair, check back later this week for how to get silky smooth locks for your hair type!

For more information about our relationship with Herbal Essences click here cmp.ly/3.

Hairstylist: Wesley O’Meara, The Wall Group
Makeup Artist: Christina Natale
Model: Natalia Alexandra, Q Management Inc
Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab

0 Thoughts?
1 of 8

Step 1: While hair is damp, apply a quarter size amount of Herbal
Essences Anti-Frizz Creme and work through from mid-shaft to ends.


Step 2: Spray Herbal Essences Heat Protectant Spray all over hair while wet.

Step 3: Blow dry hair section by section with a flat brush, from roots to ends.

Step 4: Once hair is dry, spray with the Heat Protectant Spray again
just enough to coat the hair and use your comb to distribute the product
throughout.

Step 5: Put Herbal Essences Split End Protector on ends to seal in the cuticles.

Step 6: Section your hair into three sections and flat iron section by
section. Do this from the mid-shaft down so you don't lose volume at the
roots.

Step 7: Finish with Herbal Essences Smoothing Serum from mid-shaft to ends.

Step 8: Enjoy your silky smooth locks!

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Best And Worst Looks At the Billboard Music Awards

The Best And Worst Looks At the Billboard Music Awards
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share