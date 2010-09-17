How To Get Serena Williams’ Sexy Smoky Eye

You can stand out just like Serena Williams did at Fashion Week. Our friends at HollywoodLife found out how to get her look.

Serena always demands attention both on and off the tennis courts. Among runway models and other celebs at NY Fashion Week, the tennis star really showcased her great taste. She chose dark, silvery tones around her eyes and extra-long lashes, creating an overall look that is sexy without being overly dramatic.

To achieve the smoky eyes you see on Serena, we suggest CoverGirl’s Lionqueen Eyeshadow Quad that includes four amazing shades, super-dark Black Onyx Eyeliner, and VolumeExact Waterproof Mascara. You get all the fullness your lashes love but you can wear it anytime, anywhere!

For the lip look, Pearled Peach Lipgloss is perfect! Her lips look glossy but still have a natural tone and the focus stays on her eyes.

