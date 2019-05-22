Get Rid of Peach Fuzz and Gently Exfoliate With These Nick-Proof Electric Shavers

Scroll To See More Images

If we’re going to be completely candid here, the term “peach fuzz,” downplays the stark existence of facial hair, which sometimes looks more like a full-blown mustache or beard rather than the delicate, lightly-hued hair on a summertime fruit. While we’re all about embracing natural beauty and the right to choose whether to shave any part of your body or not, if it bothers you when your foundation or golden hour sunlight highlights upper lip fuzz, we feel you, and you can get rid of peach fuzz painlessly. Waxing is a solid option that will certainly keep unwanted facial hair out of sight for a decent amount of time (depending on your hair color and texture), but it’s neither a fool-proof nor pain-free method of hair removal.

Shaving your face has been a trending topic in the beauty community as of late, and while it may seem bizarre, it also offers other skin-enhancing benefits aside from removing peach fuzz. You know that gentle exfoliation can do wonders for your skin, from softening lines and fading hyperpigmentation to restoring luminosity to a sallow tone. It turns out, shaving your face is another excellent way to exfoliate your skin without having to use abrasive scrubs or harsh acid toners.

If the thought of standing next to your S.O. with a razor and old-school shaving cream to get the job done before you follow up with your skincare regimen seems silly, opting for a small electric razor designed specifically for the face is a great alternative. Generally speaking, electric shavers pose less of threat for cutting the sensitive skin on your face than traditional cartridge razors, and they’re also a lot easier to maneuver and get the job done quick. Scroll through below to check out some solid electric razors that are safe to use on the face and the body.

Panasonic Electric Razor For Women

This fool-proof battery-powered razor is small enough to grip firmly and offer extreme precision, which makes the hair removal process quick and prevents nicks and cuts. It comes with three different attachments, allowing to customize the level of power, depending on how much (or how little) time you have and the closeness and the area of the face you’re working on. We’re not going lie; we also really love the cute rose gold colorway too.

Philips Precision Facial Hair & Eyebrow Trimmer

We love a good multi-tasking beauty tool, and this electric trimmer is not only great for trimming peach fuzz from larger surface areas of the face and harder-to-reach contours, but it’s even precise enough trim and shape your eyebrows without the threat of losing your entire brow thanks to one wrong move. This model also comes with two different attachments to use on different areas of the face, and comes with a cleaning brush and travel pouch.

Finishing Touch Flawless Hair Remover

Designed with a luxe, rose gold metallic packaging, this battery-powered hair remover looks more like a prestige lipstick than a razor. The compact design is perfect for travelling and even throwing in your handbag for touch-ups. Aside from its good looks, it also performs without causing skin irritation. It’s also dermatologist-approved and hypoallergenic, making it a solid option for those with ultra sensitive or acne-prone skin.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.