How to Deal with a Sweaty Hairline in the Summer Heat

Embarrassing story time: Yesterday, after spending the usual 25 minutes on my hair—my usual routine is to blow-dry it, straighten it, then curl a few pieces—I left my apartment with the ambitious idea to walk to work. The humidity was downright oppressive, and within about a dozen blocks, I could feel myself breaking a sweat.

The embarrassing part? It was coming from my scalp. By the time I got to work, my pits were mostly dry (TMI?), but my head was drenched and my hair was flat. Not a good look for a 9 am meeting. I asked Jeannette Graf, Assistant Clinical Professor of Dermatology at Mount Sinai Medical Center and Director of Dermatology at Omni Aesthetics MD in NYC, what the hell is going on.

“Frequent sweating of the head can be triggered by shifts in hormonal levels and can occur during pregnancy and menopause,” she told me. I’m in my late twenties so menopause is out, and I’m fairly certain I’m not with child, but I’m just more prone to sweating from my head—totally normal, Dr. Graf said. A possible solution? Botox. “It’s been shown to be very helpful to control sweating.” (Here’s a fun reminder that some women get injections in their scalp to keep their blowouts intact, and others microwave their armpits in the name of dryness, so this isn’t that weird.)

If you have curly or wavy hair that tends to frizz up around the hairline, hairstylist DJ Quintero recommends Magic Sleek, a plant-based, formaldehyde-free treatment that’s similar to a Keratin Treatment without the god-awful smell. “Many women have been doing just their hairlines in preparation for summer,” he says. Ty Holbrook at NYC’s Serge Normant at John Frieda salon says it’s great for multiple hair types.

So what if Botox to the scalp and an in-salon treatment are out? A less intense answer could be dry shampoo—but not just any dry shampoo. “If your scalp is especially oily, the nettle extract in Klorane Dry Shampoo is very helpful in absorbing oil, and also has special compounds that are helpful in normalizing sebum production with continuous use,” says Dr. Graf.

Quintero mentioned the same dry shampoo, and recommends spritzing it on before you even leave the house with a strong focus around the hairline. “And if all else fails, use a headband and pull your hair back into a high ponytail.” We like Cult Gaia for a chic, summery style.