How to Rid Your Hair of Static Cling Under the Winter Hat You Can’t Stop Wearing

When spouting about the many beauty-related problems we encounter during a cold weather season, most of them revolve around our skin. It’s either too dry, too chapped or too irritated from a fluctuating routine that we can’t seem to stop changing. And while our fashion choices are arguably much easier to take on, one somehow always manages to beg the question: how do I get rid of static cling in my hair without completely ditching the hats?

Because the truth is, well, we can’t. Hats aren’t just for bad hair days, disguising headphones and guarding against ear infections during our commute. They’re the accessory that make us think fashion over function when we want to turn heads. They force us to have fun with little effort. They’re the real MVPs of an otherwise basic wardrobe. In short: they’re an essential. So, how do we deal with this static cling glitch?

If you prefer the DIY route, grab an old fashioned dryer sheet and run it across the crown of your head; similar to how you would run a lint brush over a pair of fuzzy pants. There’s also the option of being more cognizant of your detangling tools. A boar bristle brush will evenly distribute your hair’s natural oils, thus leading to less frizzy spots and flyaways. And when you’re in a tight spot, a dollop of the hand lotion in your purse can also temporarily tame your hair; just use a small amount, so you’re not left with greasy strands.

And if you’re like us and want to skip the leg work, anti-frizz and humidity-proof hair care products are the shortcut you never knew you needed. Whether they’re sprays, creams or oil serums, these strand savers are typically formulated with sealants and smoothing ingredients that not only protect a hairstyle from being interrupted by an accessory, but deliver a glossy finish too. Ahead are some of the most popular options for both wet and dry styles.

amika Silken Up Dry Conditioner

Whether you’re pairing it with a dry shampoo or simply want the effects of a traditional conditioner without water, this formula is a must-try. Formulated with dimethicone–a molecule that forms a barrier around hair strands–this innovative conditioner smooths as well as detangles.

Drybar Sparkling Soda Shine Mist

Want high-gloss shine without completely weighing your hair down? Then this lightweight spritz should be the finishing touch before throwing on a hat and running out the door. It includes mandarin peel for that glossy effect, marigold flower extract for added shine and camelina oil for hydration.

Living Proof Humidity Shield

Suitable for all hair patterns, this finishing spray is meant to keep your hair from poufing up in humid conditions–like under a hat–thanks to a patented hair molecule created by the brand.

Ouai Anti-Frizz Hair Sheets

Like dryer sheets for your laundry, these handy little squares are an ideal on-the-go solution when you have to take off a hat, only to reveal a matted, frizzy mess. They’re made with eco-friendly hemp paper, coconut oil and shea butter, the latter two which help smooth out strands.

Ouidad Shine Glaze Serum

When you want to give your hairdo a more polished finish, this serum not only tames flyaways. It also leaves you with a glass-like shine.

IGK Crybaby Anti-Frizz Smoothing Serum

Instead of sitting on top of your hair, this coconut oil-infused formula penetrates the hair shaft to nourish and smooth from within.

Not Your Mother’s Smooth Moves Frizz Control Hair Cream

Whether your hair is wet or dry, this lightweight cream, made with coconut and silk extracts, will keep flyaways at bay without compromising your style.

Sexy Hair Smooth & Seal

Made with UVA/UVB protection for color-treated hair, this lightweight spray shields against humidity while also delivering shine.

