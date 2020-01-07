Here’s How to Get Rid of Skin Tags Without a Derm Appointment

Scroll To See More Images

While they’re typically harmless, skin tags are one of those embarrassing skincare problems that are virtually impossible to conceal. Unlike acne scars or even active breakouts, you can’t exactly pop on some of your most full-coverage concealer to hide them. While paying a visit to your dermatologist or your primary care doctor is always a safe bet if you’re trying to get rid of skin tags, and you’re curious about how to treat them from the comfort of your own home, we’ve got you covered with an assortment of safe, at-home treatments and tools.

Experts aren’t 100 percent sure what causes skin tags to form, but they’re generally thought to the byproduct of excess clumps of collagen and blood vessels becoming stuck under the skin (usually this happens from skin rubbing together in areas where there are more creases present.) DIY skin tag removal may not be the most glamorous of beauty topics (we know, they’re kind of gross) but they’re a surprisingly common problem that can oftentimes be treated without having to go to the professional. Here are some foolproof tools and treatments to help you get rid of skin tags once and for all.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Ariella Mole & Skin Tag Remover Lotion Set

This all-natural lotion set removes skin tags and moles without causing irritation or using harsh chemicals. It safely removes skin tags in seven to ten days.

2. Natural Heals Skin Tag Remover Patches

These easy to apply patches are infused with all-natural ingredients, including Thuja Orientalis, and Tocopheryl Acetate to help accelerate the removal process without causing your skin to react.

3. Tag Band Skin Tag Remover

This skin tag removing device allows you to reach hard-to-reach areas and effectively helps to remove small to medium skin tags by reducing the blood flow to the area in question.