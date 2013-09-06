How to Get Rid of Scars: 10 Treatments That Work

We get it: Stuff happens, and that means that between childhood pranks and grown-up oops, you’ll get a few cuts and scrapes now and then. Whether you’re dealing with acne, dark spots or actual injuries, we’ve all got some scars we’re dealing with. Plus, depending on where they are (ahem, your face), they can be incredibly annoying.
We’re here to help. We’ve rounded up the best creams, oils, serums and treatments that can help deal with everything from bumps and scrapes to dark spots, acne scars and stretch marks. Ready to minimize those marks? Let’s do it.
Say goodbye to your scars with these treatments!
The rollerball applicator makes applying this super-concentrated serum so easy. It glides over scars and imperfections, smoothing and lessing their appearance while it improves the texture of your skin.
Kate Somerville D-Scar Scar Diminishing Serum, $45, sephora.com
This non-greasy oil is a gold standard for the treatment of scars, stretch marks and other imperfections. Packed with vitamins and essential oils, it's a speciality moisturizer that improves the condition of your skin, leaving it glowing and more even with regular use.
Bio-Oil Specialist Moisturizer, $27.99, drugstore.com
Unsightly scars making your life miserable? Apply this super-potent gel twice a day, which contains naturally-derived ingredients to quickly smooth and minimize unsightly marks.
SkinMedica Scar Recovery Gel with Centelline, $90.25, skinstore.com
Mild peels are amazing for helping skin turn over, and this genius daily face peel can help brighten and even skin, reducing the appearance of scars and pores in no time at all.
Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Daily Face Peel, $28 for 10 applications, nordstrom.com
Silicone gel is one of the most effective treatments for scars, and these reusable sheets deliver concentrated doses of the solution in quick, easy doses. Customize the size for your scar, then treat and watch the magic happen.
Scar Leaves Silicone Sheets, $48, blissworld.com
This intense, once-weekly mask deeply exfoliates to brighten skin and reduce pigmentation for uneven complexions. The azelaic and lactic acid help exfoliate for faster cell turnover, helping to reveal fresh, new skin in no time.
Dr. Sebagh Deep Exfoliating Mask, $115, net-a-porter.com
It's a drugstore staple for a reason: this cream goes to work instantly to help minimize the appearance of scars, leaving skin smoother and with less visible marks. It also contains sunscreen to protect results.
Mederma Scar Cream with SPF 30, $17.49, target.com
This highly-concentrated brightening serum goes to work to even the appearance of skin and leave it brighter, glowing and with less visible marks, lesions and dark spots over time.
Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Serum, $79, sephora.com
Apply this powerful nighttime serum before going to bed, and wake up with brighter, more even skin and with less visible dark spots, scars and imperfections.
Ren ClearCalm 3 Replenishing Night Serum, $30, sephora.com
This amazing treatment helps give you smooth, even skin that's so flawless, radiant and free of imperfections, they'll swear you were born with it.
Sunday Riley Good Genes Treatment, $105, sephora.com