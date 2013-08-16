How to Get Rid of Puffy Eyes In the Morning: 8 Eye Cream Must-Haves

We’re just going to come out and say it, we love the night. We can be heading out with friends or staying in with 1,000+ pages of the September issues, but for some reason, we always get a second wind when evening rolls around. “Wind” isn’t even a strong enough word–try “hurricane.”
As much as we love the night, being a night owl can wreak havoc on our skin. Sadly enough, every morning we wake up looking tired, with dark circles and, the worst of the worst, with puffy under eye bags. You’d think we would see it coming by now, but hey, they’re big bags, we can’t help it if our vision’s obscured. Thankfully, we’ve found some
lifesavers to help us de-puff and simultaneously deal with a multitude of other issues, and we’re sharing with you the secrets to de-puffing, brightening and covering dark circles. Behold, how to make your eyes look more awake in the morning.
Cover Dark Circles. We're big fans of the Marc Jacobs makeup line, and the concealer is no exception. The twofer simultaneously de-puffs bags and disguises circles with a silky, high coverage formula.
Marc Jacobs Remedy Concealer Pen, $39, Sephora
Photo:
Image via Crazy Chic/Image via Crazy Chic
Increased Circulation. Sephora's roll-on gel claims to boost circulation with tiny massaging metal balls, which feel pretty amazing and relaxing (and we need as much of that as we can get in the morning).
Sephora Collection Instant Depuffing Roll-On Gel, $15, Sephora
Photo:
Image via Wanelo/Image via Wanelo
Cold Spoon Alternative. While Garnier's version only has one ball instead of three, its effects are pretty similar to Sephora's. And let's face it, we buy this because the cool metal feels amazing on our eyes.
Garnier Skin Renew Anti-Puff Eye Roller, $12.99, Ulta
Photo:
Image via Rite Aid/Image via Rite Aid
On-the-Go. Boscia's balm has got the convenience factor down, easy to slick on anywhere, anytime. Plus, it just plain has a fun, cool texture.
Boscia Super Cool De-Puffing Eye Balm, $26, Sephora
Photo:
Image via Beauty Prowl/Image via Beauty Prowl
SPF Alternative. We've long been searching for an eye cream with decent SPF, and Supergoop's version comes with the added bonus of a soothing, de-puffing metal applicator.
Supergoop! Advanced Anti-Aging Eye Cream Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 37, $45, Sephora
Photo:
Image via Ewg/Image via Ewg
Cooling Eyeshadow. On those days when one step just isn't enough, we like to follow up with Clinique's metal-tipped cream eyeshadow. Convenient and cooling, you could also make this your main squeeze and run it all around eyes, if you're feeling daring.
Clinique Lid Smoothie Antioxidant 8-Hour Eye Colour, $19.50, Sephora
Photo:
Image via Bloomingdales/Image via Bloomingdales
Wrinkle-Filling. Perfekt's put their amazing primer formula into this eye gel, leaving wrinkles plumped and skin eerily smooth as well as de-puffed, thanks to the ever-necessary metal tip.
Perfekt Eye Perfection Gel, $45, Sephora
Photo:
Image via A Stylish Living/Image via A Stylish Living
Ceramic Tip. This one costs the big bucks for its ceramic tip, but you get your money's worth. The ceramic stays cool in any condition, and the formula is lightly tinted for a sheer effect. The tip's shape is also really fun, so it's definitely worth it.
Estée Lauder 'Idealist' Cooling Eye Illuminator, $62, Nordstrom
Photo:
Image via Nordstrom/Image via Nordstrom