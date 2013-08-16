How to Get Rid of Puffy Eyes In the Morning: 8 Eye Cream Must-Haves

We’re just going to come out and say it, we love the night. We can be heading out with friends or staying in with 1,000+ pages of the September issues, but for some reason, we always get a second wind when evening rolls around. “Wind” isn’t even a strong enough word–try “hurricane.”

As much as we love the night, being a night owl can wreak havoc on our skin. Sadly enough, every morning we wake up looking tired, with dark circles and, the worst of the worst, with puffy under eye bags. You’d think we would see it coming by now, but hey, they’re big bags, we can’t help it if our vision’s obscured. Thankfully, we’ve found some lifesavers to help us de-puff and simultaneously deal with a multitude of other issues, and we’re sharing with you the secrets to de-puffing, brightening and covering dark circles. Behold, how to make your eyes look more awake in the morning.

