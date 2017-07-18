StyleCaster
12 Products That Get Rid of Greasy Hair Fast

12 Products That Get Rid of Greasy Hair Fast

12 Products That Get Rid of Greasy Hair Fast
Photo: ImaxTree

As much as we’d like to blame summer for all of our beauty woes, we’ll be real with you: We find ourselves wondering how to get rid of greasy hair basically year round. Whether it’s humidity, heat, or our beauty-product obsession leaving us with buildup and oil, we’re literally in a constant battle between clean-ass hair and impossible-to-ignore grease. But after experimenting with every damn cleansing formula out there, we’ve *finally* found some real, no-bull shit solutions for making grease nothing but a figment of your imagination.

And we’re talking about so much more than just dry shampoos, because with deep-cleaning scrubs you can use in the shower and powerful clay masks, these game-changers are unlike anything that’s sitting in your bathroom cabinet right now. Ahead, you’ll find the 12 best products that actually get rid of greasy hair fast, including a new release from IGK and a drugstore favorite for under $10.

13 Products That Get Rid of Greasy Hair Fast: IGK Low Key Cleansing Walnut Scalp Scrub
IGK Low Key Cleansing Walnut Scalp Scrub

IGK Low Key Cleansing Walnut Scalp Scrub, $36; at Sephora

Photo: IGK
13 Products That Get Rid of Greasy Hair Fast: Klorane Shampoo With Citrus Pulp Clarifying
Klorane Shampoo with Citrus Pulp-Clarifying

Klorane Shampoo with Citrus Pulp-Clarifying, $20; at Klorane

Photo: Klorane
13 Products That Get Rid of Greasy Hair Fast: Ouai Dry Shampoo Foam
Ouai Dry Shampoo Foam

Ouai Dry Shampoo Foam, $28; at Ouai

Photo: Ouai
13 Products That Get Rid of Greasy Hair Fast: L’Oréal Extraordinary Clay Pre-Shampoo
L’Oréal Extraordinary Clay Pre-Shampoo Mask

L’Oréal Extraordinary Clay Pre-Shampoo Mask, $6.99; at L’Oréal

Photo: L’Oréal
13 Products That Get Rid of Greasy Hair Fast: Amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo
Amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo

Amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo, $24; at Amika

Photo: Amika
13 Products That Get Rid of Greasy Hair Fast: Earth Science Ceramide Care Clarifying Shampoo
Earth Science Ceramide Care Clarifying Shampoo

Earth Science Ceramide Care Clarifying Shampoo, $10.95; at Target

Photo: Earth Science
13 Products That Get Rid of Greasy Hair Fast: Adiva Naturals Apple Cider Vinegar Clarifying Herbal Rinse
Adiva Naturals Apple Cider Vinegar Clarifying Herbal Rinse

Adiva Naturals Apple Cider Vinegar Clarifying Herbal Rinse, $24.99; at Adiva Naturals

Photo: Adiva Naturals
13 Products That Get Rid of Greasy Hair Fast
Photo: ImaxTree
13 Products That Get Rid of Greasy Hair Fast: Dessange Paris Purifying Clay Pre-Shampoo
Dessange Paris Purifying Clay Pre-Shampoo Mask

Dessange Paris Purifying Clay Pre-Shampoo Mask, $11.99; at Target

Photo: Dessange Paris
13 Products That Get Rid of Greasy Hair Fast: Carol's Daughter Rhassoul Clay Softening Hair Mask
Carol’s Daughter Rhassoul Clay Softening Hair Mask

Carol’s Daughter Rhassoul Clay Softening Hair Mask, $15.50; at Carol’s Daughter

Photo: Carol's Daughter
13 Products That Get Rid of Greasy Hair Fast: Dphue Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse
Dphue Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse

Dphue Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse, $35; at Ulta

Photo: Dphue
13 Products That Get Rid of Greasy Hair Fast: Paul Mitchell Shampoo Two
Paul Mitchell Shampoo Two

Paul Mitchell Shampoo Two, $8.99; at Paul Mitchell

Photo: Paul Mitchell
13 Products That Get Rid of Greasy Hair Fast: Tarte Hair Goals Dry Shampoo
Tarte Hair Goals Dry Shampoo

Tarte Hair Goals Dry Shampoo, $19; at Tarte

Photo: Tarte
13 Products That Get Rid of Greasy Hair Fast
Photo: ImaxTree

