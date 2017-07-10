Get Rid of Frizzy Hair Naturally With Easy DIY Treatments

Let’s face it: Our hair can be a beast during the hot, humid months of summer. There are a ton of chemical-filled products that say they can tame flyaway hairs—but there are so many ways how to get rid of frizzy hair naturally that seems unnecessary to expose ourselves to all the bad stuff.

These natural alternatives are packed with vitamins, fats and proteins that will not only help tone down frizz, but will also leave your hair smooth and silky after each wash. Check out our affordable, convenient and (most importantly) effective at-home remedies below to help you win the fight against the flyaways.

1. Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple Cider Vinegar has a multitude of health and beauty benefits. Not only is it a natural conditioner, but it improves hair’s porosity by helping it absorb and retain moisture more effectively. Try using an apple cider rinse made from one part vinegar to one part water after shampooing to tame frizz, add shine and help seal the hair’s cuticle. Use the rinse in conjunction with baking soda for a sulfate-free, natural alternative to shampooing and conditioning.

2. Avocado

Avocados are rich in vitamins B and E, which not only help tame frizz, but also aid in the prevention of hair loss and increased hair growth. Avocado’s naturally high-fat content make it an ideal moisturizer for dry and damaged hair and help limit heat-styling related breakage. Use avocado by itself or paired with olive oil and lemon juice to create a nourishing DIY hair mask.

3. Coconut Oil

Great as an all-over natural moisturizer, coconut oil helps combat frizz by hydrating the hair’s cuticle and restoring the scalp’s natural oil balance. Coconut oil can be used after styling on dry hair to tame flyaways but is most effective when used as a pre-wash hot oil treatment to restore moisture to the hair shaft or as an in-shower leave-in conditioner. While coconut oil is a great multi-purpose conditioner, make sure to shampoo a couple of times after use to avoid a greasy after-wash residue!

4. Banana

Rich in potassium, vitamin A, C and E, bananas serve as a great base for at-home hair masks and treatments. Combine a mashed up banana with 1 tablespoon of Greek yogurt and 3 teaspoons of honey and apply to dry hair for 30 mins to an hour before showering. Rinse out and then shampoo and condition as normal. The result? Unbelievably shiny, manageable and tangle-free locks!

5. Egg

While the thought of putting raw egg on your tresses may make you squirm, eggs are packed with fats and proteins that revives limp, brittle hair. The yolk is rich in omega-3 fatty acids that restores strength to help prevent breakage and split ends. Egg whites aid in sealing the hair cuticle and adding shine to dry, lifeless hair. Beat 2 or 3 eggs (depending on the length of your hair) and apply directly to dry hair as a mask before washing. Try mixing in a banana, avocado or olive oil to the mask for added benefits!

Originally published June 2015. Updated July 2017.