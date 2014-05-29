How to Get Rid of Dark Spots From Acne: 5 Products That Do the Job

Acne is bad enough on its own without throwing the resulting dark spots into the mix. You go through all the headaches that come with concealing pimples with makeup and treating them at night, and just when you think they’re done, they go and put a dark spot on your face. Thankfully, when it comes to how to get rid of dark spots from acne, there are a few key products that can really do the job. Below are a few of our tried and true favorites that can help you, too. Remember: When you’re using these treatments, be extra careful to apply (and re-apply!) sunscreen throughout the day, as the sun can actually darken the spots.

Once your blemish has healed but a dark spot shows up in its place, this gel from Murad works to repair your skin. Plus, it works to prevent future acne from happening, too.

Murad Post-Acne Spot Lightening Gel, $60, Murad.com

Whether you’ve got dark spots from acne on your face, hands or back, Clinque’s Even Better Clinical Dark Spot Corrector works to fade discoloration in four weeks time.

Clinique Even Better Clinical Dark Spot Corrector, $49.50, Sephora.com

Use this acne treatment gel for targeted spot treatment on acne on both red and dark spots. Caffeine and red algae will clam your skin while anti-spot technology works against post-pimple darkening. Also, to keep your skin in good shape no matter what, this spot remover unclogs pores and exfoliates skin to keep things balanced and fresh.

Origins Super Spot Remover Acne Treatment Gel, $15, Sephora.com

Want to go the natural route? Pick up Burt’s Bees Natural Acne Solutions, which uses salicylic acid from willow bark to spot treat any discoloration that happens post-pimples.

Burt’s Bees Natural Acne Solutions Targeted Spot Treatment, $6.39, Drugstore.com

Use this “miracle worker” all over your face before bedtime, applying just a dab extra to especially dark spots, for an all around brightening effect. Bonus points to this product for being suitable for sensitive skin.

Philosophy Miracle Worker Dark Spot Corrector, $64, Sephora.com