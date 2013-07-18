8 Quick Tips for Preventing and Treating Cellulite

During summer, our skin is constantly exposed and among concerns of sunscreen and sunburn is the universal issue of cellulite. Although it can at times seem like a strenuous task, taking care of your skin is a must. About 90 percent of women have cellulite, and though it’s not 100 percent preventable, there are plenty of ways to lessen the damage.

Caused by hormones, diet, genetics and even general lifestyle choices, cellulite is when fat deposits become evident underneath the skin, giving off a lumpy or uneven skin texture. Although there are three different stages of cellulite, we only tend to recognize it when it is visible. Other than a healthy diet and regular exercise, there are a few different ways and products to prevent and treat cellulite all year round. Below are eight tips and tricks for preventing and treating cellulite.

Preventing Cellulite

Mix Brown Sugar, Coffee and Olive Oil. Place the olive oil on your skin first, then combine the coffee grounds and brown sugar together to apply on top of the olive oil, then rinse the mixture off your skin. The coffee and brown sugar act as exfoliants and the olive oil moisturizes.

Drink More Water. Increase your daily intake of water. Not only will you see a difference internally in the way you feel by flushing more of the toxins out of your body, but you will also see a much better result in the quality of your skin.

Murad Firm and Tone Serum. Different than a normal serum that solely contains caffeine to wake-up the skin and improve circulation, this one has cayenne pepper, horse chestnut tree extract and more to firm and stimulate. (Murad Firm and Tone Serum, $78, Murad.com)

Treating Cellulite

L’Occtaine Almond Milk Concentrate. Because lotions and creams can get a bit heavy, we appreciate a nice light formula for the summertime. With almonds and shea butter, this silky smooth product helps moisturize and tone problem areas as well as rest of your body. ( L’Occitane Almond Milk Concentrate, $46, Loccitane.com)

Nip+Fab Cellulite Fix. This product is cool for summer and great to treat cellulite you may already have. With its key ingredient being caffeine, apply the gel to skin (arms and legs) twice per day. Pro tip: Exfoliating before hand never hurts! ( Nip+Fab Cellulite Fix, $17.95, Nipandfab.com)

Coconut Oil. While you may already use coconut oil on your skin as a moisturizer or in some kind of scrub or mask, applying it to the skin in problem areas where cellulite appears and dry brushing it can work wonders. As the coconut oil moisturizes, the dry brush exfoliates and clears dead skin cells for smooth, clean and more even skin.

Clarins Body Life Cellulite Control. Try a product like this one that can help diminish the cellulite on your skin. With ingredients like water, coconut and sunflower oil and menthol, the product will moisturize, smooth and treat cellulite-laden skin in areas like thighs, hips and your butt. ( Clarins Body Life Cellulite Control, $68, Sephora.com)

Soap & Glory Sit Tight. With no sulfates, this is a serum that is targeted for the lower body. Also different from a conventional cellulite treatment, more caffeine is unleashed as you sit down. The product is also good for boosting oxygen circulation. (Soap & Glory Sit Tight Intense XS Special Super-Strength Bdoy Firming Serum, $38, Sephora.com)

