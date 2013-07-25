How to Get Rid of Acne Overnight: 8 Treatments That Work

Acne is the worst. It can be painful and scarring, not to mention just plain bad looking. There’s never a good time to get acne, and as soon as it rears its ugly head we feverishly search for whatever can to get rid of it immediately. While there’s no instant cure for acne (hey science, get on that, will you?), there are some pretty top notch overnight treatments on the market.
Whether you’ve got acne prone skin or you’re suffering from stress breakouts, using an overnight acne treatment really can help to get your skin clear. After testing product after product, we’ve put together a list of eight treatments that will get rid of acne overnight above. Browse, try, and enjoy your clear skin!
Get perfect skin, while you sleep!
This overnight soothing gel works to both clear up acne and sooth skin irritations like sunburn while you're sleeping. It's quickly become a summer acne treatment staple.
Overnight Soothing Gel, $30, Murad.com
A skin care bargain priced at under $7, this overnight face wash helps to fight acne and exfoliate skin to prevent future breakouts.
Clearasil Ultra Overnight Face Wash, $6.17, Walmart.com
If you're heading on vacation this summer, make sure you pack these acne treatment pads in your makeup bag. Meant to be used before you go to bed, this one step treatment is formulated with salicylic acid to help you wake up with clearer skin.
Philosophy Clear Days Ahead Overnight Repair, $39, Sephora.com
When you've rebelled against every piece of advice warning you not to pop pimples, this Clean & Clear product can help. Apply this paste to popped pimples and once it turns white, it means it's drying out the acne you're treating.
Clean & Clear Advantage Popped Pimple Relief Drying Paste, $7.49, Drugstore.com
For an overnight face mask that means business, try this one from Dr. Dennis Gross. While you're asleep, this sulfur mask pulls out impurities, and absorbs excess oil so you wake up with clear skin and minimized pores.
Dr. Dennis Gross Clarifying Colloidal Sulfur Mask, $42, Sephora.com
This overnight acne cream starts working immediately without over-drying skin. Made with vitamin E and aloe, it clears blemishes while restoring skin's balance.
Palmer's Overnight Acne Cream, $6.99, Drugstore.com
For a natural acne solution, try this overnight pimple eliminator. Created with lavender, rosemary and tangerine oils plus sulfur and zinc oxide, this natural treatment works to get rid of pimples overnight.
Happy Me Skincare Overnight Pimple Eliminator, $7.64, Drugstore.com
For acne-prone skin, this overnight clearing gel works wonders. After thoroughly cleansing skin, apply a thin layer of gel to problem areas on your skin and rinse off in the morning. If the gel tends to dry out your skin, switch to using every other night.
Dermalogica Overnight Clearing Gel, $48, Drugstore.com