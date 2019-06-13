We Know It’s Embarrassing, but It’s Summer & Butt Acne is Real; Here’s How to Treat It

Scroll To See More Images

There’s certainly no shortage of dialogue and treatments in the anti-acne space, but body acne is actually almost equally as common, and yet somehow widely under-addressed. I mean, we get it. It’s totally understandable that the skincare sphere tends to neglect the not-so-sexy territories of butt and back acne. Unfortunately however, the lack of acknowledging it certainly doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist. On a positive note, with summer just around the corner, how-to guides shamelessly illuminating ways to get rid of butt acne have become more and more widely available and less stigmatized. And, skincare brands are starting to take note of this transition, offering new acne-fighting products to help keep your derriere smooth and bump-free this summer. There’s even a budding butt mask trend circulating across the internet with impressive momentum — and we’re 100% here for it.

While you may be tempted to sneak into a shadowy corner to continue reading without anyone at the office finding out about your um, condition, if it’s any consolation, butt and back breakouts usually aren’t actually “real” acne. Butt, thigh, chest and bacne usually flares up due to inflammation resulting from clogged follicles (folliculitis). While cystic acne may be the result of hormonal imbalances and other physiological factors, most the time it’s actually caused by chafing or excessive rubbing from wearing super tight clothes, waxing or waiting too long to hop in the shower after an sweaty workout sesh.

Of course, body acne isn’t limited to the summer months, but it’s freezing out you’re not likely to be flaunting a cheeky bikini, plunging silk cami or slinky halter top, so body acne isn’t really a primary concern when it comes to winter skincare. However, now that we’re about to dive deep into sky-rocketing temperatures and soaring humidity levels, combating unsightly booty bumps is an urgent affair. See below for some of our favorite innovative skin and body care products to help keep your backside blemish-free.

1. Vie Naturelle Body Acne Spray

This convenient spray treatment is perfect for keeping in your gym bag for the days when you don’t have time to shower right after your workout but need a bit of a refresh. It’s infused with tea tree oil ( a natural anti-bacterial agent) along with salicylic acid (one of the best pore de-congesters you’ll find without a prescription), and witch hazel to draw out impurities.

$18.99 at Amazon

2. BFE Anti-Acne Buttocks & Thigh Treatment

This acid-based treatment is suspended in a super emollient lotion formula to counteract any irritation or dryness caused by its potent blend of Alpha Hydroxy Acid. This product not only blasts away blackheads and unsightly breakouts, but it also is a great anti-aging product because it helps boost cell turner and gently exfoliates. This means it’s not only great for the behind and thigh regions, but it’s also great for reversing sun damage on the neck and chest.

$39.86 at Amazon

3. Green Heart Labs Butt Clearing Lotion

This anti-acne lotion is great for preventing breakouts and soothing inflamed skin courtesy of its ample dose of calming ingredients including arnica, aloe and calendula. According to the manufacturer, this resurfacing product is capable of delivering visible in just 24 hours, and the before-and-after customer photos on the listing appear pretty convincing to say the least.

$34.99 at Amazon

4. Almond Clear Body Clearing Serum

This powerful body serum is designed specifically for those with suffering with stubborn folliculitis. It’s offered in a series of 3 different levels to choose from, allowing you customize the level of intensity. Level 2 contains a concentrated blend of breakout-blasting ingredients like mandelic acid derived from almond oil. This gentler acid helps dissolve gunk and grime to alleviate clogged follicles and gently exfoliates, helping accelerate turnover of acne-causing dead skin cells. It’s also a great option to fading the look of scars and sun damage as well.

$28.98 at Amazon

5. Bawdy Beauty Butt Sheet Mask

Just when we thought we’d seen it all, we stumbled upon this detoxifying sheet mask for yes, your booty. The photos on the manufacturer’s website are downright hilarious and totally IG story-worthy. Plus, just like the good old-fashioned sheet masks made for your face, this booty mask delivers a strong dose of clarifying actives deeper into the skin for quicker results.

$9 at Free People

6. Medicinal Soap Butt, Back & Body Bar

Just like facial acne, cleansing is key when it comes to preventing and getting rid of existing breakouts. This bar soap contains detoxifying activated charcoal and tea tree oil, offering a double dose of natural anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties. Together ingredients are effective, yet gentle enough for sensitive skin and pregnant women.

$12.97 at Amazon

7. Aquis Exfoliating Back Scrubber

For effective exfoliating in the impossibly hard-to-reach and conveniently acne-prone upper back region, this powerful back scrubber is a solid choice. It’s deliver powerful manual exfoliation to prevent clogged follicle and pores, without the irritation associated with using granular scrubs.

$11.99 at Amazon

8. Oxyderm Butt & Thigh Acne Peel Pads

Acid peeling pads are a go-to treatment for exfoliating, de-congesting clogged pores, and preventing blackheads and breakouts from erupting out nowhere. These pads work the same way on your backside as it they do on your face, except you can spare to use a little higher of a concentration of actives on your body. These pads come pre-soaked with a “triple action” formula of salicylic, glycolic and lactic acids to keep skin clear and texture-free.

$25.95 at Amazon

9. Amlactin Moisturizing Body Lotion

This lactic-acid infused body lotion is super effective at hydrating bumpy and inflamed skin while simultaneously boosting the skin’s natural cell turnover process. This gentle exfoliation combined with hydration is a great way to maintain summer-friendly supple skin free of bumps and blemishes without causing over-drying or redness. This derm-approved potion uses alpha hydroxy treatment to promote even skin and keeps skin moisturized for up to 24 hours with just one application.

$17.51 at Amazon

