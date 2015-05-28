7 Habits For Your Best Skin Ever

It’s a truth universally acknowledged: we all want perfect skin. But actually getting it? That’s a whole lot harder. Figuring out what does and doesn’t work for your complexion can be the work of a lifetime, but in the meantime, there are definitely habits you can get into to ensure your most perfect skin ever. Don’t worry; they’re a lot more simple than you think, but they pay off in a really big way.

Catch Zzzs. Seriously, getting enough sleep not only does wonders for your brain, your skin also needs all that downtime to repair itself. If you consider how slow skin repairs itself, you’d probably be down to get to bed earlier too. Not getting enough sleep can make existing skin conditions worse and increase the aging process by breaking down the collagen and hyaluronic bonds in your skin. It’s called beauty sleep for a reason.

You Are What You Eat. Many skin conditions can have roots in food allergies that you may not know you even had. Just because your digestive tract isn’t necessarily rebelling, irritation can show up on your skin in the form of acne, dullness or eczema. Common foods that can cause irritation in your skin are dairy, highly acidic foods like citrus and tomatoes, and foods high in sugar like chocolate. You may also notice that certain foods make you feel less energized (carbs and starches can have this effect). The only way to really know is it visit a nutritionist who can tell you what foods your body resists, and therefore what you need to avoid to ensure pretty skin.

Find A Skincare Routine That Works and Stick To It. It’s tempting to try new products with grand promises of radiant skin, but not everyone’s skin has the same needs. Your dermatologist can give you an idea of how your skin behaves and what would make it its happiest, but you’re the one implementing those suggestions. Even if you’re struggling with severe acne and go on oral antibiotics or hormones to deal with them, you will still need a good skin care routine to bolster those efforts. Start with gentle cleansers and moisturizers and then add a toner, serum, or facial oil as you see fit to address your skin’s unique issues. Then make it a habit; wash your face every morning when you wake up and every night before you go to sleep.

Exercise. You know you have a natural rosy glow after a brisk walk or run? That’s your blood taking a happy trip around your whole circulatory system. This is great for skin, considering your blood is delivering oxygen and removing toxins! Even a brief routine can improve overall circulation, and therefore your skin. Exercise is also a natural stress reliever, and we all know how stress can wreak havoc on your skin.

Wear SPF Everyday, Even When It’s Cloudy. When you’re young, you won’t really see the benefits of SPF but you will be able to see the damage. When you’re much older you’ll see how protecting your skin from the sun prevents you from aging prematurely. A sun burn isn’t the only sign of UV damage tho—UVA rays are the ones that do the most damage to your skin cells and can potentially cause cancer, and these are not the ones that cause burns. They’re also pretty strong on a cloudy day too and you’d never know it because you wouldn’t necessarily burn. Be sure to wear a broad spectrum UV protection SPF so you’re covered from all UV rays.

ALWAYS Wash Your Makeup Off Before Bed. A model tip you can take to heart: sleeping in your makeup is terrible for your skin for a bunch of reasons. For one thing, your pores are plugged with synthetic chemicals and can possibly get infected, leading to gross breakouts. For another, your skin does most of its repair work as you sleep, so if its covered in gunk it’s mostly trying to clean itself by producing oil, rather than what it’s supposed to to repair your skin. So you’re literally aging yourself as you sleep in your makeup. Yikes.

Chill Out. Seems like a weird tip for skin, but remember what we said about stress wreaking havoc on your skin? We meant it. Stress triggers cortisol production in your glands, which lead to breakouts, hair loss, sleeplessness—it’s a bad rabbit hole to tumble down. Make sure you take time to relax and decompress; your skin depends on it.

