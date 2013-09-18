The Secret to Perfect Eyebrows

Beauty High has partnered with beauty bloggers around the Internet to bring our readers even more amazing content in our Beauty High Blogger Network. Teni Panosian, part of the Blogger Network, is an actress and the voice behind the popular beauty blog, MissMaven.com, which was named one of Beauty High’s 50 Best Beauty Blogs. She also creates must-see beauty tutorials on YouTube (Check out her channel here!).

Eyebrows may seem like such a minor part of our faces, but they’re really a make-or-break detail. My brows have been the focus of my beauty routine for the last two years. Admittedly, it’s taken about that long to get them to where I want them!

I think many of us go through this weird phase in our teens and early 20s where we make some drastic changes to our brows—and years later, we find ourselves desperately trying to grow back what we so liberally tweezed as reckless adolescents. (I know, I’m so dramatic.)

Now, as a more reasonable and conservative 29-year-old, I think I’ve discovered the key to creating the right eyebrow shape. It’s not going to be a generic stencil for everyone because, after all, each of us has a different face shape, eye shape, and overall facial structure.

So what’s the secret? Use the shape you had as a child. Let’s look at the progression of my brows over the years, shall we?

I estimate that I’m maybe nine in this photo. (Please excuse the dorky hat. It was the 90s.) This is the natural shape of my brows, just with a lot of little stray hairs. Now, let’s take a look at me in college:

Apparently over-plucking was in. My eyebrows are too short, too thin, and far too arched. What we have here is a forced shape that really doesn’t fit my face! I suspect many of us have been there at one point or another.

And now, here I am at 29, trying to get back to the shape I had 20 years ago. It’s a fuller, softer shape—it’s the shape I was born with, therefore the shape that suits my face perfectly. (And, by the way, a slightly fuller brow makes for a more youthful appearance!) Go back to photos of yourself as a 10 or 12-year-old, and examine the shape of your brows then. This is a great benchmark if you’re thinking of changing up your brows.

If, after eyeballing photos of your former self, you discover you have some areas that need to grow out, here are a few tips:

Be patient. It’s going to take time to grow back a patch that you’ve been tweezing for a while. Using a growth serum is a great way to speed up the process. I like using the Eyeko Brow Gel because it not only keeps my brows in place, the tinted gel is infused with a growth serum. Use a brow pencil or powder to fill in the spaces where you want to grow your brows. You may be doing this for some time, but continuing to create the ideal shape every day will allow you to only tweeze what’s outside of this area, leaving the bald spots free to grow!

More from Miss Maven:

The Best Lip Treatments

DIY: Customize Your Foundation

Get a Soft Smokey Eye