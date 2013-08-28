How to Get Rid Of Ingrown Hairs

No matter how much we don’t want to admit it, ingrown hairs do happen. We are talking about those annoyingly stubborn hairs that cause red bumps after you shave or wax – and make your smooth legs (and other areas!) not quite so smooth. They can definitely put a damper on any girls day. No fear, we are going to tell you the best ways to prevent them and what to do when they happen to try and rain on our parades.

What causes them: When a hair starts to grow, it’s not difficult for it to get trapped beneath the skin’s surface, causing it to curl under and grow back in. This tends to happen in areas where the skin folds, such as your bikini line. Bacteria accumulates in these high-friction areas, making them places for easy infection.

MORE: Derm Dr. Gendler Talks Pimples, Ingrown Hairs and Suncreen

How to prevent them: Using a glycolic acid regularly after every wax or shave will keep your skin hair-free. Many anti-acne treatments have salicylic acid and there are products targeted to treat razor bumps and pesky ingrown hairs. Keep antibacterial wipes in your makeup bag, too. Product can be a big culprit when it comes to ingrown hairs because body moisturizer can be heavy. Bacteria can breed if your skin can’t breathe, so use the wipes to clean your bikini area a couple times a day to help prevent ingrown hairs.

What to do if you get them: Really try to free the hair so the follicle can push out, but stay away from loofahs or oil-based body scrub. Both of those things harbor bacteria and you want to stay bacteria-free, so we suggest a gel-type of cleanser with some abrasion. Try mixing some sugar into your body gel. Since the sugar is soluble, it will dissolve in the water when you’re done with it. But if you have a stubborn hair that just keeps getting worse, then you do have to see a professional — like an aesthetician or a dermatologist — to extract the hair.

Overall, your best bet is to keep things clean and exfoliate to make sure bacteria will steer clear!

MORE: Skin Care 101: How to Transition Your Routine For Fall

Image via Istock