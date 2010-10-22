Get Nicole Richie’s Stunning Makeup Look!

When it comes to simple and gorgeous makeup on the red carpet, Nicole Richie nails it. Our friends at Hollywood Life spill the beauty secrets on how to get her gorgeous look!

The petite designing dynamo was spotted at the 2010 CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Finalists celebration with a great daytime-appropriate, paparazzi-ready face. This look is really easily achieved thanks to four amazing products. First, create a flawless complexion with Neutrogena Healthy Skin Liquid Makeup with SPF 20. Sun protection is so important for a daytime look.

Give yourself a daytime smoky eye with the genius, award-winning Jane Iredale Eye Steppes Palette in GoBrown. Perfect for brown or hazel eyes, the compact swings open to display a mirror plus highlighter and two eyeshadow duos that work perfectly together.

Make your eyes pop with Neutrogena Healthy Volume Mascara, which will give you lush lashes while it actually builds the lash from the core.

Finish the look with a gorgeous plum/wine-colored lipstick like L’Oreal Paris Color Riche Lipstick in Raspberries.







