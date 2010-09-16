How To Get Natalie Portman’s New Wavy Hairstyle

BellaSugar, a part of PopSugar Network, provides beauty junkies everywhere with a destination to learn what’s hot in the world of beauty and skin care.

Natalie Portman always looks amazing, and she’s been showing off particularly lustrous, covetable waves at the Toronto Film Festival this week. Love the look as much as we do? To get the step-by-step from her stylist, Kevin Mancuso, just keep reading.

Apply a curl-enhancing mousse like Nexxus Gorgeous Curls all over wet hair, combing through to the ends.

After blow-drying with a diffuser, smooth ends with a round brush and transfer warm hair to large Velcro rollers.

When the hair’s cool, remove the rollers and tousle hair with fingers.

Make a soft side part and then use a medium-barreled curling iron to create curls around the face. Continue to curl around the back of the hair, concentrating on the bottom half.

After hair cools, tousle it again with your fingers. This will make a wavy effect.

Then, apply a dime-size amount of lotion, like Nexxus Sleek Finish, to your fingers and lightly run over the hair to tame. Finish with a light misting of hairspray.

