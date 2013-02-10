Watch: How to Get Monochromatic Red, Just-Bitten Makeup from Ruffian 2013

Inspired by “modern day Snow White meets Victorian,” makeup artist James Kaliardos for MAC Cosmetics created a monochromatic red look at Ruffian, balancing crimson eyeshadow with porcelain skin. The same red is used on the eyes and the cheeks, working to portray a put together style. Lips were stained with a red and topped off with a purple, berry color to get the “just bitten” look.

Since this is a bold look that has a tendency to be very editorial when it’s not on the runway, James had a few tips for girls who want to achieve the Ruffian makeup at home. “The red eyes are tricky because it could look like you’re sick, but the way to get around that is to make the rest of your makeup very finished. Make your skin look porcelain and refined, then shape your eyebrows to add another polished element to your face. The lipstick also helps, and using the same color on your cheeks pulls the look together to make it look intentional,” James tells us. The entire style was pulled together with windswept, matte hair. Watch the video above to find out more of his tips to getting the look!