Get Mandy Moore’s Sexy Updo

Taking on a hair legend like Rapunzel can’t be easy, but Mandy Moore seems up to the challenge.

Photo: © (Front shot) Kevin Winter/Getty Images (Side Shot) Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The star of Disney’s Tangled is the voice of the heroic hair-whipping princess. And while the story’s heroine wears her hair down, Mandy wore hers in a whimsical bun for the movie’s premiere. Our friends at BellaSugar give the tips to get Mandy’s tangled bun, keep reading:

Step 1: On partially dry hair, spray on a texturizing hair spray.

Step 2: With a small comb, lightly tease your ponytail.

Step 3: Use your hands to lightly smooth teased strands into a bun. Secure with bobby pins, but leave one small section of hair loose.

Step 4: Wrap the loose section around the base of your bun, covering the hair elastic, and secure it with a bobby pin.

Step 5: Smooth the back of your hair with a glossy finishing pomade.

Step 6: Finish the look by pulling small tendrils near your ears. Twirl them around your fingers for loose curls.

