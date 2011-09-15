How To Get Lea Michele’s High-Gloss Wavy Hairstyle

Photo: © Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

During Fashion’s Night Out, Lea Michele had waves so shiny they almost made her hard to see. It might seem like the sort of look that’s only possible for a celebrity, but Lea’s stylist, Mark Townsend, broke down how you can create these waves on your own for our friends at BellaSugar.

Step 1: Prep“I started by applying a few drops of Dove Nourishing Oil Care Serum to her damp hair,” Townsend says. “Next, I added a large dollop of Dove Body and Lift Mousse and then rough dried her hair using my fingers instead of a brush.”



Step 2: Curl

When Lea’s hair was dry, Townsend began wrapping three- to five-inch sections of hair around a one-inch barrel curling iron. “It’s best to use random chunks of hair,” he says, “so each section is a different size.” Townsend curled the sections in opposing directions, some toward the face and some away, to create loose waves instead of ringlets.

Step 3: Add texture

“After I waved all her hair,” Townsend says, “I sprayed Suave Dry Shampoo all over and scrunched with my fingers.”

Step 4: Finish with hairspray

Just before Lea left, Townsend spritzed Lea’s style with high-hold hair spray to keep her volume and texture in place all night.



Try on Lea Michele’s hairstyles in the Makeover Studio!

