How to Steal Kim Kardashian’s Sultry Eye Makeup Look

How to Steal Kim Kardashian’s Sultry Eye Makeup Look

Kristen Bousquet
Kim Kardashian Time 100 Gala

Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Last night, Kim Kardashian stunned on the arm of her hubby Kanye West at the 2015 TIME 100 Gala in New York City. Of course, the fashion was important; her dress was incredible, but we couldn’t peel our eyes off her sleek pony and perfect golden eye look.

Celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic (who has made up everyone from Chanel Iman to Jennifer Lopez) created Kim’s incredible look for the night. He opted for the perfect bold brow and a classic smokey eye with gold on the lash line to soften up the look.

To achieve Kim’s perfect smokey eye, Dedivanovic mixed the two shades from the NARS Dual Intensity Blush in Jubliation (Fun Fact: The NARS Dual Intensity blushes also double as an eyeshadow or a lip color and can be used wet or dry!) and smudged it along her lower lash line (with a wet brush to intensify the gold) for an incredibly soft but smokey look.

MORE: All the Details On Kim Kardashian’s Wedding Makeup

To finish off the eyes, he used the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz in Medium Brown and set them in place with Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Clear Brow Gel. But don’t forget, nothing says Kim Kardashian like those beautiful long lashes in which he used Ardell Individiual Lashes in Medium and a couple coats of L’Oreal Voluminous Mascara in Carbon Black.

For complexion, Dedivanovic added that famous Kim K glow to her cheeks with the Tom Ford Blush in Love Lust and highlighted with Charlotte Tilbury Film Star Bronze and Glow along the cheekbones, bridge of her nose and the cupid’s bow. For the finishing touches, he used the Anastasia Beverly Hills Dainty Lip Gloss and a couple sprays of Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist all over the makeup.
For hair, celebrity hair stylist Michael Silva slicked back Kim’s locks into a sleek pony that allowed the neckline of her Sophie Theallet dress to show. He prepped her hair using Shu Uemura Ample Angora Mousse all over with some Kerastase Touche Final Serum on the ends and throughout. He then section dried her hair, flat ironed, divided into a center part and secured it into a low ponytail. Voila!
