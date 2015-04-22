How to Steal Kim Kardashian’s Sultry Eye Makeup Look

Last night, Kim Kardashian stunned on the arm of her hubby Kanye West at the 2015 TIME 100 Gala in New York City. Of course, the fashion was important; her dress was incredible, but we couldn’t peel our eyes off her sleek pony and perfect golden eye look.

Celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic (who has made up everyone from Chanel Iman to Jennifer Lopez) created Kim’s incredible look for the night. He opted for the perfect bold brow and a classic smokey eye with gold on the lash line to soften up the look.

To achieve Kim’s perfect smokey eye, Dedivanovic mixed the two shades from the NARS Dual Intensity Blush in Jubliation (Fun Fact: The NARS Dual Intensity blushes also double as an eyeshadow or a lip color and can be used wet or dry!) and smudged it along her lower lash line (with a wet brush to intensify the gold) for an incredibly soft but smokey look.

To finish off the eyes, he used the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz in Medium Brown and set them in place with Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Clear Brow Gel. But don’t forget, nothing says Kim Kardashian like those beautiful long lashes in which he used Ardell Individiual Lashes in Medium and a couple coats of L’Oreal Voluminous Mascara in Carbon Black.