How to Get Jessica Biel’s Natural Makeup Look For Night

Getting the natural makeup look right can be a little tricky, but last night at the Tiffany & Co.’s Blue Book Ball at Rockefeller Center, Jessica Biel absolutely nailed the look for night time. Needing to know the details on Mrs. Justin Timberlake’s makeup for the night, we caught up with her makeup artist Molly R. Stern from The Wall Group to get every detail.

Molly tells us, “last night was my first time working with the stunning Jessica Biel. Celebrating Tiffany’s deco collection, she wanted to feel modern with a classic Hollywood feel. For her makeup, I wanted her to look like a sepia toned photograph come to life. For her face, I chose many varying shades of nude and taupe to accomplish the look. I started by prepping Jessica’s skin with By Terry Rose Baum Serum and then infused her skin with moisture using Natura Bisse Vitamin C Cream. Next, I evened out her skin tone using Chantecaille Future Skin Foundation. For her cheeks, I based the hollows of her cheek bones with Laura Mericer Cream Blush in Canyon and then dusted an amber toned blush over top. To finish the glow I added a pop of NARS Blush in Sex Appeal over the apples of her cheeks. Incredible bone structure!

“For her eyes, I based the lid with CK Eyeshadow Base in Prim. Then I smoked out her lash line up into the crease with a combo of NARS Eyeshadows in Bali, Blondie and Sophia. Then for a hit of shine I dabbed a touch of Laura Mercier Metallic Cream Shadow in Rose Gold. I coated her lashes with Rimmel Accelerator Mascara in Brown. For her lips I mixed NARS Tzigane Lipstick with Tarte LipSurgence in Peaceful. She had a glow about her when she left.”

More Natural Beauty Tips From Beauty High:

The Best Makeup Palettes For Getting the Barely There Look

12 Nude Lip Colors for Spring

101 Celebrity Beauty Secrets to Steal