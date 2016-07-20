19 Ways to Get Your Hair off Your Neck When It’s Hot AF

In the summer, it can feel like your hair is basically a thick layer of insulation working against you to make you unbearably uncomfortable. And sure, you can just throw it into the same old uninspired ponytail for the eighth day in a row and hope you don’t run into anyone you know. Or you can look humidity dead in the eye and face it head-on with a much more chic, much more intentional ponytail.

First, you’re going to need a good dry shampoo, because Lord knows the humidity has managed to turn your hair into a grease pit. After that, it’s time for a good hair oil to keep your ends looking freshly cut, even if you’re closing in on six months overdue (we like Ouai Hair Oil for particularly parched strands). Then, you’ll need one of these 19 hairstyles—braids, buns, and, yes, not-boring-for-a-second ponytails—to keep cool. Our favorite ways to get your hair off your neck, ahead.