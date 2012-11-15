How To: Get Your Hair Healthy For the Winter

Between all of the blow drying, flat ironing, curling and brushing, our hair tends to take a beating. Dried out, dying strands become even worse during the winter, when nature takes its course and cold air dries out just about every square inch of our bodies. While there are plenty of moisturizers and lotions to take care of our dry skin situation, navigating the road to hair recovery is a bit bumpier because of all of the heat stylers thrown into the mix. Plus, if you’re someone who colors your hair, that’s a whole other problem to tackle.

There’s no shortage of products to get your hair back into tip top shape, but choosing which to use can be a bit tricky. We’ve put together our picks for shampoo, hair masks, and even vitamins, to make your hair look like it’s in the best shape of its life. Most importantly? Remember to treat your hair right. You can use all of the hair products in the world, but if you wash and blow dry your hair twice a day, you’re going to wind up with beyond dry, dead hair.