How To: Get Your Hair Healthy For the Winter

Between all of the blow drying, flat ironing, curling and brushing, our hair tends to take a beating. Dried out, dying strands become even worse during the winter, when nature takes its course and cold air dries out just about every square inch of our bodies. While there are plenty of moisturizers and lotions to take care of our dry skin situation, navigating the road to hair recovery is a bit bumpier because of all of the heat stylers thrown into the mix. Plus, if you’re someone who colors your hair, that’s a whole other problem to tackle.
There’s no shortage of products to get your hair back into tip top shape, but choosing which to use can be a bit tricky. We’ve put together our picks for shampoo, hair masks, and even vitamins, to make your hair look like it’s in the best shape of its life. Most importantly? Remember to treat your hair right. You can use all of the hair products in the world, but if you wash and blow dry your hair twice a day, you’re going to wind up with beyond dry, dead hair.
Find out which products you need to keep your hair healthy this winter.
If you start with a good shampoo, your hair will have the right foundation it needs to be healthy. Clear's Damage Repair shampoo works at your scalp to bring your hair back to life.
As good as a face mask is for your skin, a hair mask is for your hair. This one from Victoria's Secret leaves your hair feeling brand new and the light scent isn't overpowering.
We know what you're thinking and no, dry shampoo is not going to make your hair even more dry during the winter. By opting to use a dry shampoo instead of washing your hair every day, your natural oils will be preserved and your scalp won't dry out as fast.
There's a myth that biotin will help your hair grow faster. While it may not do that, it will make your hair (and skin and nails) stronger and healthier, allowing for better growth, if not faster growth.
If you constantly brush your hair, avoid breakage and allow for the oils to be evenly distributed with a boar bristle brush, like this one from Mason Pearson.
You should be using a heat protectant on your hair year-round, but it's most important during the winter. This one both protects hair and repairs split ends, so it's a win-win in our book.
Split ends are even more apparent when hair is extra dry, so be sure to pay extra attention to the ends of your hair during the winter.
Serum is one of the best products you can put in your hair (remember: less is more!). We especially love this one from Ojon, which keeps your hair nourished throughout the day.
