How to Get a Gorgeous All-Over Glow For Spring

Let’s face it: winter is hanging around way longer than it should, which can make everything feel and look a bit more “blah.” This is especially true of beauty looks at the end of the season: harsh winds, freezing temperatures and super-duper cold snaps can leave hair, skin and makeup looking dull and grey. Well, it’s time to spring into the next season and that means unleashing your inner glow, girl!
While we’re waiting for the weather to match our enthusiasm for sunshine and warmer weather (can spring GET HERE ALREADY?), we’ve rounded up our favorite radiance-boosting products to help shake things up a little. From makeup to skin to hair, we’re ready to get our glow on. Shine on, beauty lovers!
FInd out what you need to get glowing now!
This makeup artist's not-so-secret weapon is the key behind countless flawless faces from Hollywood and beyond. It's primarily designed as a grab-and-go pen to eradicate dark circles and add luminosity under the eyes, but it can be used anywhere on the face that needs a touch of radiance.
Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat Radiant Touch, $40, barneys.com
Getting ready for your close-up? This bronzer, built for the super-intense cameras of HD television, delivers a flawless-and-natural appearance in a flash with a radiance that's actually shimmer-free. It adds the right amount of color and definition with the perfect touch of glow.
Cargo Blu_Ray High Definition Bronzer, $30, nordstrom.com
A great glowing makeup look starts with a radiant foundation, which is exactly what this clear gel does. You can smooth it into your face before your moisturizer, or over it to create a perfect base for your best cosmetics look, day or night.
Laura Mercier Radiance Foundation Primer $32, bergdorfgoodman.com
Beauty balms are all the rage right now, so why not grab one that adds the brightening power of Vitamin C+ to help give you an amazing glow while it evens skin tone and protects skin underneath. It's the best of makeup and skin care, hands down.
Lumene Vitamin C + Illuminating Anti-Aging BB Cream SPF 20, $14.99, ulta.com
For those who need to get a glow on the go, this gorgeous face palette contains six natural, sun-kissed shades to help you highlight, contour and enhance your way to a gorgeous, glowing look. Bronzing veil, blushes, concealer, luminizer, brightener - everything there to help you shine.
Too Faced Natural Face Natural Radiance Face Palette, $39, sephora.com
If you've got a day where you need to appear bright and perky when you're really not, use this lightening secret weapon that has a gorgeous highlighting pencil on one end with a soft tip on the other that blends and adds a touch of highlighting powder. It's like a power nap without messing up your makeup.
Mally Beauty Lightwand Eye Brightener, $25, mallybeauty.com
When you think of a healthy glow, how often do you think of your lips? This beautiful lip balm imparts the sheerest amount of radiant color while it softens, smoothes, plumps and hydrates. Get ready for your close-up moment with this kissable lip color for spring and just wait for sparks to fly.
Dior Rouge Dior Nude Lip Blush, $32, sephora.com
You know we love a good double-duty product, and this one actually accomplishes three essential spring beauty needs. It moisturizes and hydrates dull, lifeless skin while it imparts a touch of sun-kissed color that develops swiftly without the sun AND packs skin with vitamins and antioxidants for maximum health. All with a new formula that gets rid of the old smell and, no kidding, smells faintly like the beach. Glow on...try it.
Jergens Natural Glow Revitalizing Body Moisturizer, $8.32, soap.com
One of the best ways to add radiance and health to the hair is to treat it before you shampoo. This pre-treatment is sprayed liberally over hair and left to infuse its mixture of essential oils to revitalize and restore health and radiance before you shampoo. Use it once or twice a week to experience silky, shiny strands that you thought were reserved for other people.
Phyto Huile d'Ales Pre-Shampoo Intense Hydrating Oil Treatment, $28, bigelowchemists.com
Another way to get glowing radiance from hair is to add a glaze to enhance your color and give an almost-mirror-like shine. This at-home treatment from one of the industry's legendary hair gurus delivers results like no other. We're addicted.
Oscar Blandi At-Home Salon Glaze, $27, nordstrom.com
From one of the best handmade cosmetics companies on the planet come two glow-inducing solutions for hair and body. The Daddy-O shampoo helps clarify blonde hair to remove brassiness so it simply glows and shines, while Brazened Honey uses a time-honored Ayurvedic combination of ingredients to deep clean pores to leave your skin noticeably brighter and smoother. Both are beauty essentials in our book.
LUSH Daddy-O Shampoo and Brazened Honey, $9.95 and $6.95 respectively, lushusa.com
This serum uses Caudalie's patented Vineferine, reported to be 62 times more effective than Vitamin C at brightening, boosting radiance and diminishing dark spots. Ready to shake off the winter dull skin and unleash that glowing spring complexion? This will help you get your glow on.
Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Serum, $79, beautybar.com
If you have sensitive skin, exfoliating can be tricky business, so make this gentle formula - packed with papaya and pineapple enzymes to gently brighten and clarify your skin - part of your beauty routine. Your skin will glow with health while Vitamin E, milk protein and marine extracts nourish, soften and hydrate like no other.
Elemis Papaya Enzyme Peel, $43, dermstore.com
When it comes to weekly skin maintenance, nothing gives a good glow like a fantastic masque. This paraben- and preservative-free revitalizer contains a botanical brightening mix of extracts to illuminate dull skin while hydrating and leaving a clear, renewed complexion behind. The added powerful mix of natural antioxidants help neutralize free radicals to protect your newly-glowing skin.
June Jacobs Radiant Refining Brightening Masque, $62, junejacobs.com