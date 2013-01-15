How to Get Glowing Skin That Lasts Two Weeks

Even as a beauty editor who has tried hundreds of skincare and makeup products, I admit you can only hit the surface when it comes to creating clear, glowing skin. Sometimes, you need to go a little deeper to get longer-lasting results. That’s why I decided it was high time I took a trip to the dermatologist for a microdermabrasion.

Let this be your inspiration for bright, glowing skin this winter.

Chanel and New York City dermatologist Dr. Amy Wechsler have teamed up to for a series of in-office treatments that conclude with an application of one of Chanel’s top skincare products. I had the opportunity to try the Diamond Microdermabrasion with the Chanel Hydra Beauty Serum ($97.50, chanel.com).

The aesthetician removed dead cells on my epidermis using a small device that felt like a vacuum lightly sucking pieces of my skin. Although it might sound uncomfortable, it was actually a pretty relaxing twenty-minute treatment. Afterward, she applied a layer of the Hydra Beauty Serum, which contains antioxidant Blue Ginger and Camellia Alba PFA. Side note: I love this product because it hydrates and protects, without being too thick for daily application. This has actually become my morning moisturizer because it’s light enough to apply under makeup.

For someone who suffers from red splotches on my skin daily, I was worried they would be even more obvious right after the procedure. However, my skin was noticeably brighter right after and remained so for the next two weeks. Friends and family even commented on how good my skin looked.

But if you’re not itching to sit in the derm’s chair, try an at-home device like the DDF Revolve 400X Micro-Polishing System ($98, ddfskincare.com). Unlike in-office microdermabrasion, which gives results after one session, you have to use the device twice a week before you see a noticeable change in texture and vibrancy — but the results are just as long-lasting. Use the tool in the shower by applying an exfoliator to the micro-polisher and gently massaging over your face for one minute.

Are you ready for bright skin during the dark winter months?