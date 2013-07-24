WATCH: How to Get Geometric Nail Art

When it comes to nail art, we’re always looking for a fun and lively pattern that is easy enough to do ourselves. That’s precisely why geometric prints have caught our eye – many of them can be accomplished with Scotch tape (or skinnier, nail striping tape) and will look like you spent your entire paycheck at a salon. This week we have our eyes on a manicure that doesn’t even require any tools – simply three different colors of nail polish and a semi-steady hand.

Nail artist Miss Pop shows us in the video above how to get the look (which she calls the trio tip nail) using a range of orange shades to reflect the color of the sun for summer – but you can of course choose any complementary colors. Follow her tips in the video above, and the steps below, and try the look out yourself!

Step 1: Paint your nails with a fun base color.

Step 2: Use your second color towards the center of the nail, and paint in two strokes. Miss Pop recommends using a metallic color.

Step 3: After letting that dry, paint just one stroke of color down the center of your middle color. Finish with a top coat!

