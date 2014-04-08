How to Get Festival-Ready Hair For Coachella and Beyond

Festival season is about to really kick off with the start of Coachella this weekend in California, and while we all love a great music festival, what we can never get enough of is music festival style. From the fun Boho fashions to the braids and flower crowns, the festivals are prime grounds for inspiration for the warmer months. But, if you’re actually attending one of the music festivals, figuring out what you’re going to wear and how you’re going to style your hair is never an easy task, so we asked celebrity hairstylist and Pantene brand ambassador Kim Kimble for some guidance. She gives us her tips and tricks for how to look your best during a music festival below!

What are some quick and easy hairstyle ideas for Coachella – since we obviously want to look great but don’t want to spend too much time on hair prep?

The overall goal here is to look effortless since you’re there to enjoy the music and the sun and have a good time. I like half-up styles for this because your hair is still free flowing yet out of your face in the heat. One easy style idea is to separate hair into three sections and French braid each small section starting as close to the forehead as possible, then, stop braiding half way and pin at the back for your half-up style. The braids don’t have to be perfect, in fact having them a little loose or messy can add a bit of character. If you haven’t quite mastered the French braid, you can achieve a similar look by twisting and pinning, starting with a tiny section at the front and slowly gathering more hair, pinning secure a few times along the way. Finish with the Pantene Pro-V Stylers Flexible Hold Hairspray and you’re good to go!

If we’re stuck out in the hot sun and find that our hair has become a bit of a disaster, do you have any tips for fixing it mid-day?

If you started with a down or half-up style earlier in the day, you can transition it into a bit of a different look by twisting or braiding small sections and pinning up. The trick is to not be shy with the bobby pins, just make sure they are small and match your hair color.

Flower crowns are a Coachella must, but aren’t always pulled off quite right. What are your suggestions for wearing them correctly on our heads (and getting them to stay)?

I’d say the trick here is to be generous with the bobby pins. Another option is to use an elastic headband and pin the flowers to the headband. The crown won’t go all the way around your head and you’ll only be pinning flowers to the part that’s visible at the top (not the part underneath your hair,) but the look will definitely stay put a bit better than a band that sits on top of your head.

And finally, which hair products would you never go to Coachella without and why?

I think a great, flexible hairspray, like the Pantene Pro-V Stylers Flexible Hold Hairspray, is very important and is a key product for festival themed styles. The hair will be secure and it will tame frizz while keeping your hair soft and touchable. The Pantene Pro-V Root Reboot Dry Shampoo is great because it will bring back that extra boost of body while allowing hair to remain looking a little “lived in” and effortless which definitely fits the bill for a festival.