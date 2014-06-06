How to Get Clear Skin: 10 Strange Tips That Work

Our web search history is filled with queries (how else do you diagnose your mystery illness?), but our most prevalent search is “how to get clear skin.” Sure, we’ve tried tons of great acne products, but we all know the best solution is the one that’s already lying around your home. We’ve done the research to bring you the best (and strangest) treatments that actually work.

1. Pepto Bismol

The ingredients that help break down oil in your stomach are the very same ones that will control the oil on your face. Either use as a face mask by leaving on for 15-20 minutes or spot treat existing blemishes.

2. Chasteberry Tea

If you suffer from hormonal acne, then you can help take down your monthly spots with a little tea. Drink one cup of chasteberry tea a day. The special herb helps to regulate the hormones that make your skin freak out.

3. Turmeric Powder

We’re not exactly sure why this spice works, but it does. For best results, mix a little bit with yogurt, add a drizzle of honey or olive oil, then leave on your face for 10-15 minutes.

4. Kaolin Clay

Instead of paying for a clay face mask, just use some pure kaolin clay on stubborn pimples overnight.

5. Visine

Put a dab of Visine on your blemish to bring down the redness. While it won’t heal it, it will help to camouflage it.

6. Jojoba Oil

Jojoba oil is incredibly similar to the sebum your own skin produces. By dabbing it onto your face, your skin will be tricked into believing it’s making enough oil and slow down production.

7. Neosporin

By treating your blemish like any other kind of wound, you will help to heal it faster. Apply the tiniest amount to existing spots.

8. Fermented Cod Liver

We get queasy just hearing the name, but apparently taking cod liver internally helps to completely clear skin.

9. Apple Cider Vinegar

Many people drink apple cider vinegar in the name of better skin, but it can also be applied topically. It’s made up of acids that will help clean out your pores.

10. Potatoes

To help fade marks from old breakouts, cut a potato in half and rub it over the scar. It’s the enzymes in the potato that help the skin heal.

