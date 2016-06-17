How To Get Beachy Waves Without a Salt Spray

Product labels are all about intent: A smoothing balm is supposed to calm flyaways; texturizing sprays are formulated to add grit; shine serums, well, add shine. But sometimes, the best results come when you use a product off-label—and a genius hack is born.

Apply that idea to everyone’s favorite hair product: salt spray. If you have fine, thin, or majorly fried hair that won’t hold a curl (hi, that’s me), the entire genre may leave your hair less Victoria’s-Secret-model-on-a-beach, and more crunchy-mess-reminiscent-of-the-early-aughts. But instead of forfeiting my dreams of effortless waves, I got creative. Ahead, the totally-not-intended-for-beachy-hair sprays that work for finicky hair—or anyone that loathes the dryness a salt spray can impart. You might not get to Gisele hair the way the rest of the world does, but by god, you’ll get there.