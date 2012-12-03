How To: Get a Triple Braided Bun

This holiday season, we’re thrilled to present a special series with Birchbox (the beauty-obsessed company that offers its members a unique and personalized way to discover, sample, shop, and learn about the best beauty and lifestyle products!) to bring you a variety of holiday hair tutorials that will have you looking your best for the party-filled season. Here, they’ve supplied us with the tips and tricks for getting the look just right – and make sure to visit the Birchbox Blog for even more tutorials!

No matter your skill level, one thing is for sure: you know how to put your hair into a bun and how to do a regular braid. That’s why this triple braided bun look is so great—anyone can do it. As an added bonus, it comes together quickly and works for anyone with mid to long hair.

What You’ll Need:

• Hair oil. One of our favorites is this Kérastase Cristalliste Lumiere Liquide.

• Bobby pins

• Clear hair elastics

• Hairspray. This one by blowPro has great hold and zero crunch factor.

Steps:

1. Apply hair oil to strands, concentrating on the ends and mid-lengths (avoid your roots). This will help smooth out flyaways and keep your braids looking neat. Divide hair into three equal ponytails and secure with clear elastics.

2. Braid each of the three ponytails and secure with clear elastics.

3. Pull the middle braid into a bun first. Secure with pins.

4. Twist the other two braids into buns and secure.

5. Finish with a few spritzes of hairspray.

