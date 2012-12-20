How to Get a Fishtail Braided Bun

Fishtail braids aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, so learning this skill is a must – whether you’re going to wear the braid simple and to your side or wrap it up into a bun for a fun night out. This braid is actually quite easy to do once you get the hang of it – and can take any style to a new level. To update a bun for a night out, do a fishtail first so you’ll have more texture to your bun.

Hairstylist and makeup artist Alice An taught style blogger Christine Bibbo Herr of NYC Pretty how to get this look herself in just a few steps. Below are An’s tips for getting the look just right – try it out yourself!

Step 1: Tie your hair into a ponytail at the nape of your neck, leaving out a few strands in the front. Then, separate your ponytail into two strands.

Step 2: From those two strands, start a fishtail braid by holding the right section of hair in your right hand. Then, using that right hand, take the outside of your right section and cross it over to the inside of your left section.

Step 3: Repeat this on the other side.

Step 4: Now, concentrating on the left section in your hand, take a small piece from the outside of your left section and cross it over to the inside of your right section.

Step 5: Continue down until your fishtail braid is finished.

Step 6: Feel free to pull and dishevel the braid a bit.

Step 7: Wrap the braid up into a bun and tuck the ends in. Secure with bobby pins.

Step 8: Finish by curling your front sections of hair until they fall the way you’d like them to.

Credits:

Hair/Makeup: Alice An, Candifiend.com using Conair Professional – Babyliss Products

Model: Christine Bibbo Herr, NYC Pretty

Stylist: Liz Doupnik, StyleCaster

Photographer: Patrick Biesemans, StyleCaster

Fashion Credits: Arabella Pleated Cocktail Dress, $338; at BCBG.com; Jordan Askill for Topshop Gold Panter Cuff, $160; at Topshop.com