How To Get A Gorgeous Summer Flush

Photo: Luca Cannonieri

A beautiful flushed cheek says youth and vitality. When paired with a healthy sun-kissed bronzed face, it’s a perfect easy look for summer. Women often come to me asking what the right shade is for their skin, and most of them always play it safe and choose boring neutral colors. However, when it comes to blush, the brighter the better! The real trick is to keep it sheer and apply it correctly.

This time of year, shades of coral are the way to go. If you are fair, go for pinky coral hues. Medium skin looks best with true corals, and dark skin can pull of orangey corals. If you use cream blush always apply it after foundation but before powder, and use your fingers to blend it on. If you overdo it, simply use a non-latex sponge dipped into a little foundation and buff it down to the perfect flush.

For powder blush, apply it after powder and use a big fluffy powder brush to apply. Don’t use the old school blush brushes—this will pick up too much product and deliver it to a smaller area, making it look streaky and causing you to have to blend more. Again, if you apply too much, use a powder brush that has been dipped into a little powder to tone down the hue. The right area to apply blush to is on the apples of the cheeks, which is the fleshy area on either sides of your nose when you smile. Then, slightly blend it back to the hairline.

My favorite universal summer look starts off with perfect skin and a great bronzer. I like to first apply a tinted moisturizer or sheer airbrush spray foundation to the skin, blending it until it is undetectable. Dab on a cream highlight on top of the cheekbones, under the brows, on the brow bone and on the inside corners of the eyes. My favorite is the Fresh Satin Luster Palette, which just melts into the skin looking like you are glowing from within.

Coat the upper and lower lashes with smudgeproof mascara, forgoing liner and eye shadows. Your cheeks are the main focus here. Apply a light dusting of translucent powder and then blend on a powder bronzer like my Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Sun Glow Powder Bronzer. Start at the temples and sweep along the sides of the face and under the cheekbones in a “C” formation on either side of the face. This will give you the perfect bronzed contour.

Next apply my Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Natural Powder Blush in Cherub, which works on any skin tone, with a natural haired brush like the Nars Loose Powder Brush. This will deliver the perfect flush, even though it says it’s used for powder. This has been one of my secret tricks for years as it always delivers the right amount of color every time with minimal blending. Now finish the face with a natural looking gloss, and smile my cheeky beach bunny, you are beautiful!

Try on blush in the Makeover Studio!

As an established makeup artist, many beauty brands send me samples of their latest products for consideration. I only write about the items that I truly love and I always abide by Daily Makeover’s Editorial Ethics Pledge in each of my Positively Beautiful posts.