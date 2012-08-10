How to Get a Braided Nail Effect Manicure

There is nothing better than nail art that looks complicated but is completely simple to execute. The braided nail effect is just that, wow-ing everyone who’s been repinning the manicure despite its incredible simplicity. After receiving several requests for a braided nail tutorial during our #BeautyChat last Friday, we got down to work on bringing you everything you’ll need to know for the latest nail art trend.

First, choose three complimentary colors. You can have fun with polish selection, picking different textures and finishes with each different shade. We chose a gold metallic, coral pink, and turquoise blue for a summery look. Next, understand that the braided nail is probably the most simple nail art you could ever take on, but it will take a bit of time because the repeating of the steps can be tedious. As you’re painting your nails, envision braiding your hair one strand over the next, and the pattern will make much more of sense. Lastly, this manicure looks best on nails that aren’t very short. Longer nails lend themselves to more layers of the braid effect, which is what gives the look its overall impact.

Flip through the tutorial above to learn how to get the braided nail effect manicure at home! After you give it a try, send us a picture on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #NailCall to be featured on our site next week.