How to Get a Braided Nail Effect Manicure

How to Get a Braided Nail Effect Manicure

Augusta Falletta
How to Get a Braided Nail Effect Manicure
There is nothing better than nail art that looks complicated but is completely simple to execute. The braided nail effect is just that, wow-ing everyone who’s been repinning the manicure despite its incredible simplicity. After receiving several requests for a braided nail tutorial during our #BeautyChat last Friday, we got down to work on bringing you everything you’ll need to know for the latest nail art trend.

First, choose three complimentary colors. You can have fun with polish selection, picking different textures and finishes with each different shade. We chose a gold metallic, coral pink, and turquoise blue for a summery look. Next, understand that the braided nail is probably the most simple nail art you could ever take on, but it will take a bit of time because the repeating of the steps can be tedious. As you’re painting your nails, envision braiding your hair one strand over the next, and the pattern will make much more of sense. Lastly, this manicure looks best on nails that aren’t very short. Longer nails lend themselves to more layers of the braid effect, which is what gives the look its overall impact.

Flip through the tutorial above to learn how to get the braided nail effect manicure at home! After you give it a try, send us a picture on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #NailCall to be featured on our site next week.

1 of 9

Braided nails work best with three contrasting colors.

Color 1 is Mattese Elite Nail Polish in Golden Peeps; Color 2 is Deborah Lippmann in Girls Just Want To Have Fun; Color 3 is Sinful Colors in Savage

Step 1: After applying a base coat, paint two layers of Color 1. We used this metallic gold polish as the base color. 

Step 2: With Color 2, paint a diagonal line from the bottom corner of one side of the cuticle across the nail. You may need two coats of polish on this line to make it opaque enough. 

Step 3: With Color 3, paint another diagonal line across the nail as you did in Step 2, but in the opposite direction. This will create a criss-cross effect with the polish. 

Step 4: With Color 1 (the base color), paint a diagonal line directly under the first diagonal line you made with Color 2 (the pink color in this manicure). You will begin to see the braided effect with this stroke. 

Step 5: With Color 2, paint a diagonal line directly next to the line you painted with Color 3 (the blue color in this manicure). 

Step 6: Using Color 3, paint another diagonal line directly next to the line you painted with Color 1 (the gold color in this manicure). At this point, you very clearly see the braided effect and you will see that the steps continue on just as you would braid your hair. 

Step 7: Finish the nail off with Color 1, which will pull the entire braided effect together. Once you've painted braided colors to the tip of your nail, use a chip-resistant top coat polish to make the manicure last. 

