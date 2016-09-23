StyleCaster
How to Fix Summer Skin Damage ASAP

How to Fix Summer Skin Damage ASAP

How to Fix Summer Skin Damage ASAP
Photo: ImaxTree

Summer’s officially over, and your skin’s probably had a helluva time trying to combat the humidity, sun, and, er, friction that comes with warmer weather.

Even more fun, you might notice acne or sun spots cropping up in new places. “Oil production combined with increased sweating leads to clogged pores and breakouts,” says Joshua Zeichner, MD, director of cosmetic and clinical research at the department of dermatology at Mount Sinai Medical Center. “And UV light exposure, even small amounts, add up over time causing your pigment-producing cells to go into overdrive.”

You already know to swap out your lightweight cream for a thicker formula in the fall, but there’s a few more ways you could be coddling your post-summer skin. Expert advice and the exact products to shop, ahead.

Deal With Dark Spots
Before you even change up your regimen, if you have any dark spots or moles that have recently appeared or changed shape, visit your derm. “Sun exposure can cause moles to grow and darken, and any changing spot needs to be evaluated to make sure it has not turned into a skin cancer. Early detection can be curative,” says Zeichner. “Otherwise, topical antioxidants like vitamin C and E help put out the fire caused by free radical damage, and dark blotches can be lightened using skin-brighteners like licorice root extract, niacinamide, or kojic acid.”

Tatcha Deep Brightening Serum, $185; at Tatcha

 

La Roche Rosay Pigmentclar Moisturizer Dark Spot Daily Moisturizer, $51.99; at Target

 

SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic, $163; at SkinCeuticals

 

Zeichner recommends a topical retinoid at night to “rev up collagen production” while you sleep. A nice side-effect of retinol is increased cell turnover, which means acne can heal itself more quickly.

RoC Retinol Correxion Max Wrinkle Resurfacing System Set, $28.99; at Ulta

 

Verso Skincare Super Facial Serum, $120; at Sephora

 

Origins High-Potency Night-A-Mins, $43; at Origins

 

For skin that really took a beating, look for products that stimulate elastin production with ingredients like blackberry and dill extract. If you suffered a sun burn or two (shame!), you can also add a product with DNA repair enzymes like Neova DNA Damage Control Everyday SPF 44 to your routine to help repair the damage caused by UV light exposure.

Immunocologie Night Protection, $250; at Immunocologie

 

 

The Organic Pharmacy Rose Plus Marine Collagen Complex; $235; at Barneys New York

 

Neova DNA Damage Control Everyday SPF 44; $39; at EDC Skin Care

 

