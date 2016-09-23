How to Fix Summer Skin Damage ASAP

Summer’s officially over, and your skin’s probably had a helluva time trying to combat the humidity, sun, and, er, friction that comes with warmer weather.

Even more fun, you might notice acne or sun spots cropping up in new places. “Oil production combined with increased sweating leads to clogged pores and breakouts,” says Joshua Zeichner, MD, director of cosmetic and clinical research at the department of dermatology at Mount Sinai Medical Center. “And UV light exposure, even small amounts, add up over time causing your pigment-producing cells to go into overdrive.”

You already know to swap out your lightweight cream for a thicker formula in the fall, but there’s a few more ways you could be coddling your post-summer skin. Expert advice and the exact products to shop, ahead.