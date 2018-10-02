StyleCaster
Share

How to Lighten the Load of Super Oily Hair with Products

What's hot
StyleCaster

How to Lighten the Load of Super Oily Hair with Products

by
How to Lighten the Load of Super Oily Hair with Products
11 Start slideshow
Photo: ImaxTree.

Like our skin, hair can also fall into either the dry, oily or combination category, though the second one is probably the most complained about… and for good reason. Sure, oil is not only natural to the body but necessary to keeping moisture levels balanced, but there are a couple of internal and external factors that frequently tip the scales, leaving our strands heavier and greasier than we would like. As with most other hair woes, there are ways to lighten the load, but first, let’s go over what causes it in the first place.

Model-Oily Hair Tips.

ImaxTree.

MORE: 20 Under-$20 Curl Perfectors for Waves, Curls and Coils

The Causes

Touching our hair. According to celebrity hairstylist Jessica Hoffman Shakir, touching our hair too much can cause the oils of our fingers to transfer to our hair. Sure, it’s a small, somewhat unnoticeable habit, but it can take your hair from glossy to greasy in just a few hours.

Hormones. This is especially true during your period. “Think about it: Your scalp is still your skin,” says Shakie. “If you’re prone to breakouts during that time of the month, you can expect your scalp to also be producing extra sebum… often resulting in oily-looking hair.”

Overbrushing. Brushing stimulates oil production, which is great if you want shiny hair, but it can also be too much of a good thing. “When you brush your hair too much,” says Shakir, “it disperses the oil from your roots to your ends, making your strands look oily. Use a comb instead!”

Using the wrong shampoo. Yes, it’s an incredibly ordinary part of most hair-care routines, but we should still be intentional about it.

“My sister Maria Blaich, a master hairstylist (and owner of Salt Hair Lounge), has always told me, ‘Jess, think of your hair as if it were fabric! Sometimes the roots may feel like silk while the ends may look more like cotton. Sometimes you need a clarifying shampoo at the roots and a hydrating shampoo on the ends!'”

This method may read as high maintenance, but greasy hair will require even more care, if you let it get to that point.

Over-conditioning. This is something we’re all guilty of, especially those of us with textured strands. However, this can also create more oily buildup. So instead, Shakir recommends you start by applying a small amount of conditioner to the ends of the hair and use a wide tooth comb to detangle while you’re still in the shower.

Model- Oily Hair Tips

ImaxTree.

MORE: 11 Tea Tree Oil Products for Treating Your Acne

Prevention and Care

So, given all of the causes, are there just as many solutions? The short answer: no, but enough to leave little room for excuses. First, consider the way you’re using styling products. For instance, Shakir says that shine serums often add to the problem of oily or oily-looking hair. So be sure to only apply this type of product to the ends of your hair to smooth and camouflage split ends. Remember that less is more.

She also counts talc-free dry shampoo as a must-have for combating excess oil. “My go-to is NuMe’s Dirty to Flirty Dry Shampoo. This formula includes rosemary leaf and pomegranate seed to get rid of excess oil and to help revitalize your strands,” she says.

And tea tree oil isn’t just a remedy for oily skin and breakouts; it provides the same healing powers for hair, too. One way to quickly address this common issue is by adding 10 drops of tea tree oil to an eight-ounce shampoo bottle of your choice. “The antimicrobial and antibacterial properties of tea tree oil (also known as melaleuca oil) will help thoroughly cleanse your hair without stripping it of its natural oils and create overall scalp health.”

For those with textured hair, Courtney Adeleye, founder and CEO of The Mane Choice, says that anything oil- or butter-based promotes oiler strands. So, keep products that balance the scalp in heavy rotation. These typically include tea tree oil, as well as other popular detoxifiers, such as charcoal and mint.

“Try to limit shampooing to every three to five days for looser textures and every seven to 10 days for tighter textures,” she says. “Consume a diet that’s rich in quality protein nutrients and vitamins. Also, stay up on your fresh fruits and vegetables and drink plenty of water. Dehydrated skin and scalp excrete more oil.”

Ahead are 11 oil-busters, all made with these expert-approved solutions.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 11
STYLECASTER | Top-Notch Products for Oily Hair | Love Beauty And Planet Tea Tree Oil & Vetiver Radical Refresher Shampoo
Love Beauty and Planet Tea Tree Oil & Vetiver Radical Refresher Shampoo

An eco-friendly drugstore cleanser infused with tea tree and coconut oils for detoxifying strands, while also providing them with ample hydration.

$6.99 at Target

Photo: Love Beauty And Planet
STYLECASTER | Top-Notch Products for Oily Hair | NuMe Dirty to Flirty Dry Shampoo
NuMe Dirty to Flirty Dry Shampoo

Made with rice starch instead of talc to eliminate excess oil without completely drying out your scalp and strands.

$24 at NuMe

Photo: NuMe
STYLECASTER | Top-Notch Products for Oily Hair | The Mane Choice Do It Fro The Culture Volume Powerful Shampoo
The Mane Choice Do It Fro the Culture Volume Powerful Shampoo

This entire line—available exclusively at Sally Beauty—is made with black charcoal and black cumin, two natural ingredients renowned for their ability to eliminate toxins beyond surface level, thus restoring balance to oil production.

$15.99 at Sally Beauty

Photo: The Mane Choice
STYLECASTER | Top-Notch Products for Oily Hair | Ouidad Water Works Clarifying Shampoo
Ouidad Water Works Clarifying Shampoo

Curly girls will love this detoxifying cleanser, made with a slew of fruit extracts that break down and eliminate excess oil and buildup.

$10–$50 at Ouidad

Photo: Ouidad
STYLECASTER | Top-Notch Products for Oily Hair | Drybar On the Rocks Clarifying Charcoal Shampoo
Drybar On the Rocks Clarifying Charcoal Shampoo

According to Drybar, activated charcoal can absorb 100–200 times its weight in impurities, making this a powerful oil-zapper.

$26 at Drybar

Photo: Drybar
STYLECASTER | Top-Notch Products for Oily Hair | Earth's Nectar Jojoba & Tea Tree Scalp Oil
Earth's Nectar Jojoba & Tea Tree Scalp Oil

In addition to controlling oil production, this all-natural blend also stimulates the scalp for healthy hair growth.

$18.50 at Sephora

Photo: Earth's Nectar
STYLECASTER | Top-Notch Products for Oily Hair | OGX Tea Tree Mint Dry Shampoo
OGX Tea Tree Mint Dry Shampoo

A power blend of tea tree oil, peppermint oil and witch hazel make this both a volumizing and antimicrobial solution for greasy hair.

$8.99 at Ulta

Photo: OGX
STYLECASTER | Top-Notch Products for Oily Hair | Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Biotin Dry Shampoo
Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Biotin Dry Shampoo

Charcoal sucks up scalp impurities while a mix of clay and rice starches absorb excess oil at the root of each strand.

$24 at Briogeo

Photo: Briogeo
STYLECASTER | Top-Notch Products for Oily Hair | IGK Swipe Up Charcoal Dry Shampoo Hair Blotting Tissues
IGK Swipe Up Charcoal Dry Shampoo Hair Blotting Tissues

Portable papers infused with activated black charcoal to absorb oil on the go.

$18 at Sephora

Photo: IGK
STYLECASTER | Top-Notch Products for Oily Hair | amika reset exfoliating jelly shampoo
Amika Reset Exfoliating Jelly Shampoo

A bouncy-feeling cleanser infused with charcoal, pink clay, and sea salt to exfoliate the scalp, relieve itchiness and sop up oil.

$25 at amika

Photo: amika.
STYLECASTER | Top-Notch Products for Oily Hair | Hair Chemist Charcoal Detoxifying Masque with Citrus Oil Packette
Hair Chemist Charcoal Detoxifying Masque with Citrus Oil

In addition to charcoal for clearing clogged pores and absorbing oily buildup, the citrus oil adds just a hint of shine to smooth out strands.

$4.99 at Amazon

Photo: Hair Chemist

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Edgy-Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round

Edgy-Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
  • STYLECASTER | Top-Notch Products for Oily Hair | Love Beauty And Planet Tea Tree Oil & Vetiver Radical Refresher Shampoo
  • STYLECASTER | Top-Notch Products for Oily Hair | NuMe Dirty to Flirty Dry Shampoo
  • STYLECASTER | Top-Notch Products for Oily Hair | The Mane Choice Do It Fro The Culture Volume Powerful Shampoo
  • STYLECASTER | Top-Notch Products for Oily Hair | Ouidad Water Works Clarifying Shampoo
  • STYLECASTER | Top-Notch Products for Oily Hair | Drybar On the Rocks Clarifying Charcoal Shampoo
  • STYLECASTER | Top-Notch Products for Oily Hair | Earth's Nectar Jojoba & Tea Tree Scalp Oil
  • STYLECASTER | Top-Notch Products for Oily Hair | OGX Tea Tree Mint Dry Shampoo
  • STYLECASTER | Top-Notch Products for Oily Hair | Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Biotin Dry Shampoo
  • STYLECASTER | Top-Notch Products for Oily Hair | IGK Swipe Up Charcoal Dry Shampoo Hair Blotting Tissues
  • STYLECASTER | Top-Notch Products for Oily Hair | amika reset exfoliating jelly shampoo
  • STYLECASTER | Top-Notch Products for Oily Hair | Hair Chemist Charcoal Detoxifying Masque with Citrus Oil Packette
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share