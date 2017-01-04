StyleCaster
The Easiest Way to Fix Flat Hair in Under 60 Seconds

Fun fact: One of STYLECASTER editor’s hair is so flat and fine, it makes Flat Stanley look like a curvaceous pin-up doll (sorry to out you, Lauren Caruso). But if you looked at a picture of Lauren, or even ran your fingers through her hair—which, why wouldn’t you do that?—you’d never know it, because her hair always looks so damn voluminous and full. So what’s her super-secret trick? A hardcore addiction to volumizing products.

And no, we’re not talkin’ the root-boosting sprays that require wet hair, a blow-dryer, and a master’s degree in blowouts, but the volumizing sprays and powders that contain light-as-air polymers that attach to your dry hair to bulk it up, giving you the look and feel of insanely thick, va-va-voom hair. And because there are approximately 40,000 products on the market that claim to volumize your hair—but actually just leave it in a sticky, knotted mess—we cut through the bullshit for you and spelled out our favorites.

Here, we present to you the seven best sprays (great for adding light-to-medium volume) and powders (best for building hardcore volume and texture) that really, truly work, including Lauren’s obsession, Big Sexy Hair Powder Play, which I genuinely believe she would run into a burning building filled with sharks to save. Just lift up sections of hair and spray or sprinkle the volumizer at your roots, then flip your head over, hang out for 10 seconds, and flip back over. Boom—instant volume, in only 60 seconds. Keep reading to find your new favorite volume-maker, and get ready to feel pretty damn awesome about your Flat Stanley hair.

blonde lob bangs inspo

Photo: ImaxTree

Living Proof Full Dry Volume Blast
Living Proof Full Dry Volume Blast

Living Proof Full Dry Volume Blast, $29; at Living Proof

Photo: Living Proof
Big Sexy Hair Powder Play Volumizing & Texturizing Powder
Big Sexy Hair Powder Play Volumizing & Texturizing Powder

Big Sexy Hair Powder Play Volumizing & Texturizing Powder, $16.95; at Sexy Hair

Photo: Sexy Hair
L'Oréal Boost It High Lift Creation Spray
L'Oréal Boost It High Lift Creation Spray

L'Oréal Boost It High Lift Creation Spray, $4.99; at L'Oréal

Photo: L'Oréal
Bumble and Bumble Prêt-à-Powder
Bumble and Bumble Prêt-à-Powder

Bumble and Bumble Prêt-à-Powder, $12; at Bumble and Bumble

Photo: Bumble and Bumble
Kenra Professional Volume Finishing Spray 25
Kenra Professional Volume Finishing Spray 25

Kenra Professional Volume Finishing Spray 25, $17; at Ulta

Photo: Kenra Professional
Got2B Powder’ful Volumizing Styling Powder
Got2B Powder’ful Volumizing Styling Powder

Got2B Powder’ful Volumizing Styling Powder, $6.49; at Ulta

Photo: Got2B
Serge Normant Dream Big Instant Volumizing Spray, $25; at Serge Normant
Serge Normant Dream Big Instant Volumizing Spray, $25; at Serge Normant

Serge Normant Dream Big Instant Volumizing Spray, $25; at Serge Normant

Photo: Serge Normant
