How to Fix Every Hair Issue

All of us have hair that tells a story. It may be one of damage and breakage, or simply dull and limp. Our hair may be dry, it may be oily, we may even have damage. Whatever our hair’s situation is, there’s salvation to soothe all that ails. Whether you’re dealing with oily locks or hair that just won’t hold volume, we rounded up some helpful advice that will get you one step closer to that good hair day you’ve been daydreaming about.

Fine hair:

Fine hair and thinning hair are two different things—if your hair appears to be thinning, consider consulting a doctor. If it’s just naturally fine, spraying a dry shampoo at the roots as well as through your hair can be a great way to amp up volume, but also make fine hair feel fresh and help hold styles. Supplements like biotin can also be considered, as they work to send nutrients to our hair, skin, and nails.

Oily hair:

Struggling with a collection of oils at your scalp? There is a quick solution. “For those who struggle with oily hair, I recommend using a dry shampoo,” says Heather Mahoney, owner of H2O Salon Northshore. “A dry shampoo will absorb the oil on the hair, which is generally a result of an oily scalp. I find using a dry shampoo will also calm down the oily scalp and reduce the oil in the hair.”

Dandruff:

If you have dandruff, know you’re probably not the only one dealing with this issue. Mahoney says this is actually a very common problem. “I find that most dandruff can be a result of product build-up on the scalp, dry skin, or irritated skin from excess oils created by sebaceous glands secretions. Shampoos with medication to treat the scalp are effective in reducing dandruff,” says Mahoney. But remember not to overuse your dandruff shampoo! “Using it every time you wash your hair will make dandruff worse. Instead, try alternating with a moisturizing shampoo,” says Amy Bobeda of Behind the Scenes Beauty.

Dry hair:

Dry hair needs to be nourished and hydrated, just like our skin. “Typically when people have dry hair, it is from the mid-shaft down. The hair can be dry as a result of external aggression, such as thermal heating, being repeatedly over colored, or a lack of integrity in the structure of the hair. Medication can also affect the structure and hydration of the hair,” says Mahoney. Using a hydrating shampoo will help nourish the hair in this situation.

Dull hair:

Use a clarifying shampoo to remove build-up from products, including conditioners, and hard water deposits that can build-up on the hair over time, creating a lackluster surface. Try the routine every three weeks or so to keep buildup in check, Bobeda suggests.

Lifeless, flat hair:

Hot rollers are your quick solution to flat hair that’s lost its volume. “Sometimes, I’ll have a last minute social event to head to after work. I love using hot rollers to revive my flat, end-of-the-day hair,” says Heidi Nazarudin of TheAmbitionista.com. “Simply blow-dry your hair upside down before pinning hot rollers into place (make sure to use a heat protectant to keep your hair from being damaged),” she says. While you wait for the rollers to cool, you can do your makeup and get dressed. After that, just run your fingers through your hair, lightly apply some hairspray, and you’re out the door.