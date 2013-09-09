How to Fix Chipped Nail Polish (Like a Lazy Beauty Editor)

We’re right in the middle of Fashion Week here in New York, which means we barely have time to eat and sleep, let alone get a manicure. After a few days of digging in our purses for our iPhones and notebooks, our nails are predictably trashed — but luckily there’s a two-minute fix that camouflages chips without having to start a whole new manicure from scratch.

The trick? A glitter topcoat. Just paint it on right over your chipped polish for an instant fix.

The chunkier the glitter, the better this works — so try one with larger flakes, such as Deborah Lippmann‘s Va Va Voom ($19, deborahlippmann.com). Not only do the sparkly bits fill in polish dings, the light catching effect helps distract from any imperfections in your base color.

We’re especially loving the new speckle topcoats this fall. These formulas use multicolored matte glitter particles to create a paint splatter effect on nails. Try Maybelline Color Show Polka Dots in Clearly Spotted ($3.99, maybelline.com) or Formula X The Explosives ($10.50-$12.50, available at Sephora stores and sephora.com in October).

Do you have your own quick fix for chipped nail polish?

Read more: 3 Smart Tips for Wearing Glitter Eye Shadow (It Can Be Done!)