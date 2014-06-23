How to Fishtail Braid: 10 Best Video Tutorials on YouTube

When it comes to fishtail braids, we all love looking at them (and pinning them), but it always seems rare to find someone who can create a fishtail braid in real life. A simple three strand braid is about as far as most girls can go, but when you start getting into French, waterfall, and fishtail braids, a tutorial – preferably a video tutorial – is the best way to learn the tricks of the trade. In an effort to help girls everywhere take their braids to the next level, we found the 10 best fishtail braid how to videos on YouTube that can teach anyone how to fishtail braid.

From a traditional side braid to an upside down fishtail and even a fishtail braid bun, we found a how to video for every kind of fishtail hairstyle under the sun. Below are the videos that taught us how to get the braid everyone wants, this way, you can DIY the style and show off your own skills!

For the classic fishtail braid tutorial, this video is clear, concise and gives a step-by-step that anyone can follow.

Lauren Conrad teaches the easy way to fishtail, including using a clear rubber band to hold the braid during the process. Genius!

MORE: How to Get a Fishtail Braided Bun

If you’ve got medium length hair with layers, pay particular attention to this fishtail braid tutorial that will teach you how to hide them perfectly.

The straightforward fishtail braid resembling a plait is taught in this video.

For short-haired girls looking to create the fishtail braid with extensions, this is the tutorial video for you!

Fishtail braids shouldn’t just be relegated to the usual length! With this half-up, half-down fishtail tutorial, you’ll have a fun, new take on the style.

Add a pop of fun underneath your bun with this upside down fishtail braid tutorial.

A gorgeous updo becomes even better when a fishtail braid is incorporated, and we love this rope braid hairstyle.

MORE: 10 of Our Favorite Celebrity Fishtail Braid Tutorials

We love nothing more than a good double braid situation, and the fishtail aspect of this has us swooning.

For a touch of elegance, this French, fishtail, seashell braided bun is everything you could ever want.