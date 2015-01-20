5 Reasons Your Foundation Isn’t A Perfect Fit—And How to Find the Right One for You

When it comes to makeup, choosing the right foundation for you is easily one of the most difficult parts. With so many brands, formulas, and shades to choose from, it can get pretty overwhelming in determining which one is the one for you. Had some trouble getting it right? Below, we’re filling you in on the top 5 reasons why your foundation isn’t a perfect fit—and how to find the one that is.

1. It’s the Wrong Formula for Your Skin Type: First things first, your foundation will never work out for you if it doesn’t suit your skin type. If you have dry skin, try either a liquid, gel, or cream foundation, as they are all moisturizing and will help hydrate your skin. For oily skin, an oil-free liquid or powder foundation will work best for you since it will target your excess oils, absorbing them, and leaving you with a matte finish. If you have combination skin, opt for a powder foundation to target your different needs—placing more product where you need it, and less where you don’t, which will keep your skin looking its best without creating any visible lines like a liquid foundation.

2. It Doesn’t Match Your Skin Tone: If your foundation looks a little off, the issue could lie within the color match. By now, we’re sure you’ve noticed that foundations have either a pink or yellow undertone. But how are you supposed to know which one suits your skin tone best? Just look at the veins in your wrist—if they’re blue, go with the pink toned, if they’re green, go with the yellow.

3. The Coverage Doesn’t Suit Your Needs: You may find that your foundation is either doing not enough or too much, which is when you have to question what kind of coverage you need. If you have a near-perfect complexion and don’t want to cover much up, a sheer or light coverage foundation is the one for you. To conceal some imperfections or smooth out unevenness, look for a light to medium coverage foundation, as you can build the coverage up to suit your needs. If you have more distinct imperfections, like scarring, look for medium to full coverage foundations, as they will be the best in camouflaging any problem areas.

4. The Application Is Off: You can have a foundation that perfectly fits all your needs and it could still end up not looking quite right due to the way you applied it. When it comes to applying foundation, you have a few choices. You can use your fingers, a foundation brush, or a makeup sponge. If you use your fingers, make sure not to apply the makeup using the same motions as when you wash your face, because it can make streaks visible. Instead, dot the foundation on the areas where you need it, and then begin blending it in, starting in the middle of your face and moving outward. To get the most coverage your foundation has to offer, use a foundation brush. Just make sure to evenly apply the makeup to all areas of your face, and thoroughly blend to avoid leaving a mark of any brush strokes behind. For a flawless, blended, and natural look, apply your foundation by dabbing it on using a damp beauty sponge. You will end up using less foundation and it will blend right into your skin, creating the smoothest finish.

5. It’s Lacking Longevity: Your foundation looks great when you put it on, but just a short while later, it’s slipped right off of your face. To ensure that your makeup stays put for as long as you need it to, there are a few steps you can take. First, many foundations are meant for long-wear purposes (Revlon ColorStay, Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup, Maybelline SuperStay 24HR Makeup, MAC Pro Longwear Foundation), so go for one of them. Next, try using either a setting powder or spray to really lock your makeup into place for all-day wear.